Tesla goes on major hiring spree for motor designers and engineers for humanoid Optimus robot

Tesla is on a major recruitment drive for the teams that will build its humanoid robot Optimus, which will be unveiled September 30 on the company’s AI Day.

As CEO Elon Musk recently touted the robot’s potential use — in household and manufacturing scenarios — and said people will be “blown away” by the artificial intelligence-powered machine, the company’s recruiting efforts appear to be ramping up.

Konstantinos Laskaris, Tesla’s chief engine designer, shared a post on LinkedIn calling for nine different roles related to building and refining the humanoid bot — most based in Palo Alto, California, and one in Athens, Greece.

Scroll down for video

Tesla is in a major hiring process for the teams that will build its humanoid robot Optimus, which will be unveiled on September 30 at the company’s AI Day

CEO Elon Musk has touted the robot’s potential use — in domestic and manufacturing scenarios — saying people will be “blown away” by the artificial intelligence machine

Konstantinos Laskaris, Tesla’s chief engine designer, shared a post on LinkedIn calling for nine different roles related to building and refining the humanoid bot — most based in Palo Alto, California, and one in Athens, Greece.

“The ability to simultaneously optimize designs for performance, efficiency, cost and manufacturability is what makes Tesla the leader in electric motor technology,” Laskaris wrote about the careers website.

“To develop a HUMANOID ROBOT, the technological boundaries need to be pushed even further, which presents us with new challenges. Finding talented and passionate people to join our growing team is fundamental.”

Those open roles include: senior humanoid mechatronic robotics architect, mechanical engineer-actuator integration, mechanical engineer gear train modeling, mechanical engineer actuator gear design, actuator program manager, mecatronic engineer, mechatronic engineer dyno, and electrical engineer humanoid actuator system modeling.

Musk — who has a mixed record with product rollout predictions — said the bots will eventually cost “less than a car” and people will buy them as birthday gifts for their parents within a decade. He also recently said he hopes to start production by 2023.

“The ability to simultaneously optimize designs for performance, efficiency, cost and manufacturability is what makes Tesla the leader in electric motor technology,” Laskaris wrote on LinkedIn.

The Tesla bot, which would measure 5’8 and weigh 125 pounds, will contain the Autopilot computer used in the company’s electric cars, which will allow the humanoid to recognize objects from the real world, although the robot will run its own. will have custom sensors and actuators.

It will also be able to ‘deadlift’ up to 150 pounds, carry 45 pounds, walk 5 miles per hour and have human hands plus visual sensors that give it the ability to ‘see’.

What do we know about Tesla Optimus? Originally called Tesla Bot, Elon Musk announced the humanoid robot on AI Day in August 2021 The robot would stand 5’8 and weigh 125 pounds It will move at 5mph, 125lb deadlift and 45lb weight capacity Tesla Optimus envisions human-like hands and feet and sensors The bot will be ‘friendly’ to people Humans will also be able to outrun and overpower the robots if necessary The robot can perform tasks that are repetitive or boring, but can also serve as a companion Tesla will unveil a prototype of the robot on AI Day on September 30

‘[You can] talk to it and say, “Please pick up that bolt and attach it to a car with that key,” and you should be able to,” Musk said of the robot last August. “Please go to the store and get me the following groceries.” Those kind of things. I think we can.’

Tesla’s Autopilot cameras are mounted on the front of the bot’s head, and its inner workings are powered by the company’s fully self-driving computer. The bots will apparently work through Tesla’s fully self-driving computer interface, which is included in the Tesla Model 3, X, S, Y and Roadster.

Previously released renderings have shown that it could look like the ‘NS5’ robots in the 2004 movie I, Robot.

But for anyone concerned about a Terminator-esque situation, Musk also tried to put those fears to rest.

“It’s meant in a friendly way, of course,” Musk said during Tesla Bot’s initial announcement last year. “And navigate a world built for people.”

The tech leader said at the first presentation that people can outrun and overpower the Tesla Optimus if necessary.

During a Q&A following Tesla’s AI Day last year, Musk said, “We should be concerned about AI. What we’re trying to do here at Tesla is create actionable AI that people love and that is… undeniably good.”