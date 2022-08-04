Tesla faces a pressure campaign from activist investors.

Tesla investors will vote Thursday on several proposals from activist investors seeking to put pressure on the company and its CEO, Elon Musk, to change the way they treat employees, add more independent voices to the automaker’s board and do more. reveal about how it lobbies government officials.

Tesla is widely credited for pioneering the electric car market and for setting the auto industry on track to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the company has been accused of racial discrimination at its California plant, disbanding unions and having a board full of people close to Mr. Musk. In May, the S&P 500 ESG index removed Tesla from a list of companies that meet certain environmental, social and governance standards.

“No one is questioning the seismic historic achievements of Tesla and Musk,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.