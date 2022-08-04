Tesla faces a pressure campaign from activist investors.
Tesla investors will vote Thursday on several proposals from activist investors seeking to put pressure on the company and its CEO, Elon Musk, to change the way they treat employees, add more independent voices to the automaker’s board and do more. reveal about how it lobbies government officials.
Tesla is widely credited for pioneering the electric car market and for setting the auto industry on track to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the company has been accused of racial discrimination at its California plant, disbanding unions and having a board full of people close to Mr. Musk. In May, the S&P 500 ESG index removed Tesla from a list of companies that meet certain environmental, social and governance standards.
“No one is questioning the seismic historic achievements of Tesla and Musk,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.
But he said investors are concerned about Mr Musk’s aborted bid on Twitter, increasing competition in the electric vehicle market and production problems at Tesla. “Musk has had a flying carpet ride, but you’re starting to see some frustration among investors,” said Mr. ives.
In recent years, activist shareholders have worked harder to change the behavior of Tesla and other companies, in some cases with the support of major investors like BlackRock and Vanguard. But that move has sparked a backlash from conservative lawmakers and some business leaders. Mr Musk called ESG in May “an outrageous scam.”
Activist investor groups have submitted eight non-binding proposals to be voted on at Tesla’s annual meeting Thursday afternoon at the company’s Austin, Texas plant. Last year there were five such proposals.
Tesla management opposes all eight resolutions. A board proposal for a 3-for-1 stock split is expected to gain widespread shareholder support, and will make Tesla stock, which currently trades for over $900, easier for individuals and employees to buy.
The shareholder resolutions include a measure that would ask Tesla to release more information about whether the government lobby is aligned with efforts to mitigate climate change. “Tesla is a notable lag when it comes to environmental, social and governance disclosures,” said the resolution, which was filed by the Nathan Cummings Foundation and the Green Century Equity Fund.
Other resolutions called for Tesla to make it easier for shareholders to nominate candidates for the board, give employees more leeway to file complaints in court, and more closely monitor whether cobalt used in its batteries is extracted from child labor. .
The New York State Common Retirement Fund, which administers the state employee retirement plan, has filed a resolution asking management to submit an annual report on its efforts to prevent racial discrimination and sexual harassment. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Tesla in February after it received hundreds of complaints from employees who said they had been victims of racist remarks, assigned physically demanding work and denied transfers and promotions.
Commenting on the resolution, Tesla said it “will not tolerate discrimination, harassment, retaliation or any mistreatment of employees in the workplace or work-related situations.”
Tesla insists its mission is to “accelerate the world’s transition to renewable energy”. But shareholders have become increasingly critical of other aspects of the company’s and Mr. Musk’s conduct.
Several shareholder proposals were endorsed by Institutional Shareholder Services, which advises major investors on how to vote at annual meetings. A proposal supported by the company but opposed by Tesla’s management would allow shareholders to nominate alternative candidates to the board.
Tesla has often been criticized that its board of directors, including Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother, failed to stop the chief executive from doing or saying things that harm the automaker.
In response, Tesla said it has added more independent directors in recent years and that allowing shareholders to nominate members “could be exploited by corporate raiders.”
Shareholder proposals have received a lot of support in the past. Last year, 46 percent of shareholders voted in favor of a proposal to challenge a Tesla policy that requires employees to resolve discrimination and sexual harassment complaints before an arbitrator rather than in court. The resolution was filed by Nia Impact Capital in Oakland, California.
Last year, the New York branch of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd submitted a resolution asking Tesla to disclose the human rights impact of his activities.
Kristin Hull, the chief executive of Nia Impact Capital, said activist investment firms like hers took the lead in confronting Tesla management, while large institutional shareholders, with far more power, stayed in the background.
“It’s the smaller asset managers and women-led asset managers and the nuns who run this,” said Ms Hull. The big shareholders, she said, “just need to pick up the phone.”