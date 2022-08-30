Tesla engineers took several vehicles to Dubai, where temps hit 122 degrees, for durability testing

<!–

Tesla brought several of its vehicles to Dubai this summer to conduct extreme heat and durability tests — when daytime temperatures typically reached 122 degrees.

According to images shared on its social media accounts, the company’s field service technicians took several cars, including a Model 3 and an ultra-fast Model X Plaid, to the blistering Persian Gulf country known as a playground for the wealthy. .

‘Our field quality engineers go to Dubai during the hottest time of the year for extreme heat and durability tests. Temperatures are rising above 50°C,” the company wrote on Instagram.

One photo showed a Tesla next to a camel, while another showed a vehicle zooming downhill through a sandy area

They posted a smaller number of images to Twitter and wrote “Extreme Heat and Endurance Tests” with a camel emoji.

Based on the photos, it looks like the Tesla employees had a great time cruising through sand dunes to test the safety and durability of their vehicles.

It’s not clear exactly when the testing took place, but it’s likely it was in June or July, when even nighttime temperatures in Dubai are around 90 degrees. The maximum temperatures this week are all around 100 to 105 degrees.

One photo showed a Tesla next to a camel, while another showed a vehicle zooming downhill through a sandy area.

The images come just after CEO Elon Musk told a conference in Norway on Monday that he hopes Tesla’s self-driving cars will be “in wide release” in the US and Europe by the end of 2022.

Another showed one driving down a highway among sand that almost looks like CGI.

There was also a photo of a Tesla employee in a vehicle facing a goat.

Musk told the audience on Offshore Northern Seas 2022, “The two technologies I’m focused on, in an effort to ideally be ready by the end of the year, are putting our spaceship into orbit… self-propelled.

“Get self-driving cars widely released, at least in the US, and…possibly in Europe, subject to regulatory approval.”

The Full Self-Driving Capability package is available to retrofit to Tesla vehicles so they can steer, park and stop at traffic lights or signs.

This can currently be purchased for $12,000 or with a $199 monthly subscription, but still requires active driver supervision.

Musk wants his Tesla electric vehicles to be fully autonomous and capable of driving without a human occupant.

Tesla recently submitted plans to build a new line of battery production equipment at its Fremont, California plant — in a $1.5 million project, according to documents accessed by Teslarati.

Musk wants his Tesla electric vehicles to be fully autonomous and capable of driving without a human occupant. Above: Daytime temperatures in Dubai this week