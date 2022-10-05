Tesla electric Model Y car outsells every other SUV, only beaten by Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger

A Tesla electric car has outsold every other SUV in Australia in the best monthly sales performance ever for Elon Musk’s brand.

Only the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger machines in September surpassed the Chinese-built Tesla Model Y, data from the new Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries revealed.

With 4,359 sales, the Tesla SUV outsold every other SUV in the top ten, including the popular Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota RAV4 and Kia Sportage.

Last month’s result came after federal parliament passed a 43 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, with Labor gaining support from the Greens.

A majority, or 52 per cent, of the 811,130 new cars sold in Australia since January have been SUVs or four-wheel drive vehicles, with long waiting lists for the Toyota LandCruiser.

Australians have ordered 21,771 battery electric cars so far this year, for a still-small market share of 2.7 per cent.

The federal government hopes to improve these sales and reduce Australia’s carbon footprint by funding more charging stations.

But electric cars are still much more popular than hybrids or plug-in hybrids, with 5,141 sold in 2022 to date.

The Tesla Model Y – priced from $72,300 – was Australia’s third best-selling car in the second full month it went on sale locally.

The sales figure of 4,359 represented a fourfold increase on August’s figure of 1,017 orders, with this SUV available as rear- or all-wheel drive.

The slightly more affordable Tesla Model 3 sedan – priced from $63,900 – was Australia’s fourth most popular car in August with 2,380 sales.

In a sign of changing motoring tastes, the Hyundai i30 was the only petrol-powered passenger car in the top ten last month with 1,733 sales, as the Toyota Corolla did not make the list last month.

Utes had four places in the top ten, led by the Toyota HiLux (5,170 sales), Ford Ranger (4,890 sales), Mitsubishi Triton (2,319 sales) and Isuzu D-Max (1,924 sales).

SUVs, other than the Tesla Model Y, held four other spots with the Mazda CX-5 (2,439 sales), Mitsubishi Outlander (1,879 sales), Toyota RAV4 (1,856 sales) and Kia Sportage (1,775 sales).

The Hyundai i30 (1,733 sales) was the only passenger car in the top ten.

Tesla began providing its sales data to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries in 2022.

Its Model 3 and Model Y cars sold in Australia are made in Shanghai.

The Model S and Model X SUVs are made in Fremont, California, after Tesla started buying the Model 3 from China last year.

The Chinese MG brand had no cars in the top 10, but the former British sports car brand was the seventh most popular, ahead of Isuzu, Subaru and Volkswagen.

Australia’s September total car sales of 93,555 were 12.3 percent above the September 2021 level of 83,312, despite five consecutive monthly rate increases since May.

As the federal Labor government pushes for a net-zero 2050 climate change target, state governments are offering incentives to buy an electric car.

As the federal Labor government pushes for a net-zero by 2050 climate change target, state governments are offering incentives to buy an electric car (pictured is a charging station in California)

The New South Wales coalition government last September offered a $3,000 rebate for the first 25,000 electric or hydrogen cars.

The $68,750 threshold for personal or small business use means it will benefit buyers of the $63,900 Tesla Model 3, but not the $72,300 Tesla Model Y.

But the NSW stamp duty exemption for electric cars worth up to $78,000 covers both Tesla models made in China.

With a stamp duty exemption of $2,537.50 and this $3,000 rebate, a Tesla buyer can get up to $5,540 back from taxpayers.