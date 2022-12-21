Tesla driver on 900km roadtrip across Australia blasts haters by using ‘chip fat’ biofuel generator

A man who brags about charging his Tesla at a carbon neutral generator in the outback has hit back at his “haters.”

In an attempt to make a 9,000 km trip across Australia in his Tesla model 3, the man, who goes by “SydneyEV” on TikTok, stopped at an electric vehicle charging station at the Caiguna Roadhouse on the south coast’s Nullabor of Western Australia.

The charging station is powered by a biodiesel generator that converts used cooking oil into electricity.

Although it still releases greenhouse gases, it is much more sustainable than diesel generators.

Nearly all of the 227 videos posted to his EV-themed TikTok, Sydneyev, all relate to Teslas and various charging stations he encounters while driving.

“This is for all the EV haters out there,” he said at the start of the TikTokposted Tuesday.

Sydneyev has become something of a lightning rod for EV skeptics on TikTok, with most of his videos receiving numerous negative comments.

Before you start yelling “ugh that’s diesel”. No, this generator runs on chip fat,” he said in the video.

He then pointed the camera at the Tritium EV charger and showed a diagram of how the sunflowers are converted into cooking oil and then into electricity.

In a video posted the next day he showed the Tesla predicting that it would arrive at its next destination with a minus five percent battery, which had been drained beforehand.

Convinced he would make the trip anyway, he claims to have passed two charging stations before shooting the video.

The TikTok has been viewed more than 100,000 times and has received more than 500 comments, many questioning the effectiveness of the charger and EVs in general.

“Never mind all the real diesel that gets burned to not only supply all the parts needed for the car generator, but also collect the chip grease,” one user commented.

‘Okay so one car out of how many? One charger of how many? What was the process of building and mining parts for the car? But your only charge is green?’ another wrote.

Sydneyev replied to the user, “How does your gasoline get there?” Flying fairy tankers? Or just materialize in your gas tank?’

One of them questioned whether or not he could complete the journey, writing on a previous video: ‘400 km range’. Are you going to fill that 22 times??’

Earlier this month, a couple’s rural road was disrupted after they were stranded at a rural charging station.

Bernadette and Stephen Janson attempted to charge a rented Tesla Model 3 in the town of Leitchville on the NSW/Victoria border.

Arriving with their battery running low, they soon found out that the car didn’t include an adapter for certain charging stations, making it incompatible.

They then barely made it to the nearest charging station before discovering it wasn’t working.

They were three days into their six-day trip from Sydney to Echuca in rural Victoria, and amidst the chaos, they admitted they’d still buy a Tesla, weary of charging restrictions.