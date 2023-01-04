Tesla driver crashes in Sydney before fingering witnesses

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Tesla crash has sparked anger from locals after it climbed the curb on a busy city street, raising concerns that speeding in the area could lead to someone’s death.

The car was reportedly traveling at ‘high speed’ down Bowman Street, Pyrmont in Sydney’s inner city when the dramatic crash occurred on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, the Tesla would have pulled up the curb and entered a park before returning to the street.

“It is fortunate that no one was injured,” said a witness.

Another wrote on social media that “the owner of the Tesla gave me the finger during the police questioning!”

Witnesses said the car (pictured) was reportedly traveling at over 100 km/h before crashing

Photos is a side view showing the extent of damage to the Tesla that crashed Wednesday

“There are so many pedestrians, it’s school holidays and there’s a busy park next door.”

Another witness described how another car hitting the street was driven away by the Tesla.

“He didn’t see the car flying down so he tried to turn onto Bowman Street,” local Tobias Goodman said.

“The collision of the two cars sent the Tesla flying, hit two poles and swerved back onto the street and hit another car.

“It was left in pieces.”

NSW Police are currently investigating after being called to the scene following reports of a two-vehicle accident between a Tesla and a Mazda 3.

“A crime scene has been established and the investigation into the circumstances of the accident is continuing,” police said.

The rear of the car (pictured) was also badly damaged in the crash in the Pyrmont area of ​​Sydney

Local residents were pictured at the scene of an accident on a street in Sydney’s inner city on Wednesday

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident and the driver of the Tesla was questioned by the police.

The Tesla driver, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, while the Mazda 3 driver, also in his 30s, was unharmed.

The crash has angered local residents, who said they were afraid to cross the street, which is often used as a thoroughfare for speeding cars.

“I’ve seen so many dangerous moments with so many cars racing down there, it’s a straight road and people think it’s okay to accelerate.

‘But unfortunately it is a very densely populated area with all those high-rise buildings,’ says local woman Tessa Goodman.

Pictured is a top view of the scene after a Tesla crashed on a downtown street

“I have a four-year-old, we cross the street to go to the pool, to go to the cafe, to go to the park, we cross all the time.”

Mr Goodman said the ‘most disturbing’ part of the crash is that he and other local residents have been in contact with the council to try and introduce speed bumps and other deterrents to stop the speeding.

“I emailed the council a year ago and I got a response from the mayor, but this is the closest thing to someone getting seriously injured.”

The crashed Tesla is put on a truck to be taken away from the crime scene

Despite the speed limit in the area being lowered to 40 km/h, locals say more needs to be done.

“There is no pedestrian crossing… It is a very densely populated residential area and there is nowhere for people to cross safely,” Mr Goodman said.

“We need a speed bump before someone gets really seriously injured… please let’s take the opportunity to prevent (a serious accident) and avoid acting when it’s too late,” Ms Goodman said.

“I don’t understand why they don’t want to solve the problem.”