Tesla driver arrested on attempted murder charge after cliff collapse near Devil’s Slide

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Authorities arrested the driver of a Tesla on Tuesday plunged off a cliff near Devil’s Slide a day earlier on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

The driver, Dharmesh Patel, and his three passengers — another adult and two children — suffered serious injuries Monday morning in the crash just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Patel, of Pasadena, was still being treated for his injuries on Tuesday, the CHP said, adding that he will be held in jail after his release. An update on passenger conditions was not immediately available.

The CHP said it had “probable reason to believe the incident was an intentional act” after interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the crash site.

The crash was reported around 10:50 a.m. Monday along Highway 1 just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels. Officers found a white Tesla 250 to 300 feet below the roadway.

A witness said the Tesla was heading south when it swerved and went over the cliff, according to Cecile Juliette, a spokesman for Cal Fire San Mateo, one of the agencies called to the scene.

Rescuers used ropes and baskets to get the children to the top of the cliff before helicopters arrived and pulled the adults up. All four were subsequently taken to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information can call the CHP San Francisco office at 415-557-1094.

