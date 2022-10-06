Tesla chair Robyn Denholm smashes property records buying Cremorne Point penthouse for $27.5million

<!–

Tesla chair Robyn Denholm (pictured) smashed Sydney property records on the North Shore after buying a penthouse for $27.5 million

An Australian billionaire has smashed a property record after buying an apartment on Sydney’s North Shore for $27.5 million.

Tesla chair Robyn Denholm bought the sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point, making it the highest apartment sale north of the Harbor Bridge, reported Australian Financial Review.

The top-floor residence has seven bedrooms, a six-car garage, rooftop living space and views of Sydney Harbour.

The property is one of eight landmark blocks and was built in 1913 as a luxury hotel before falling into disrepair and later being used as a guest house in the 1980s.

The penthouse apartment, located on top of the converted boarding school, was previously owned by developer Ken Stevens.

Sir. Stevens declined to comment on the record sale, but settlement records show he made a 240 percent profit since buying the property in 2011 for $8.1 million.

The sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point (pictured) has seven bedrooms and views of Sydney Harbor

Denholm’s previous residence was a house in the lower north shore suburb of Weverton, which she bought for $2.5 million in 2003.

In 2020, Denholm expanded his property portfolio by purchasing a beachfront weekender in Whale Beach, 40km north of Sydney’s CBD, for $6.25 million.

The newly minted billionaire got her introduction to cars and finance while doing bookkeeping and pumping gas at her parents’ petrol station in Milperra.

Accounting qualifications followed before stints at Arthur Andersen, Toyota Australia and US IT giants Sun Microsystems and Juniper Networks.

Denholm joined Tesla’s board in 2014 while she was running Telstra and in 2018 left her senior role at the telco and became chairman of Tesla after Elon Musk stepped down.

The 59-year-old made the Australian Financial Review’s 2021 Rich List after her personal stock soared, coming in at 124th place with an estimated fortune of $1.18 billion.

Housing records show the property, which was built on top of a converted former boarding house, sold for a 240 percent profit after its previous owner bought the home for $8.1 million in 2011

Other record sales in Sydney’s CBD include the established ‘Boyd penthouse’ which sold for $60 million and James Packer’s $72 million purchase of Crowns One Barangaroo.

Sydney-based tech giants and co-founders of Atlassian Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar respectively bought $100million and $71million properties in Point Piper.

This year, billionaire and founder of software giant Wisetech Richard White set a real estate record in Palm Beach after buying a house for $27.5 million.