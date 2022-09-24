Tesco plans to squeeze out waste packaging and save tons of waste cardboard

The first user trial will take place in 27 stores and, if successful, will be expanded to other points of sale

Supermarket giant Tesco is going to end the use of ‘unnecessary’ toothpaste boxes – which could save 2,500 tons of waste cardboard if other retailers follow suit.

Most end up in the bin as soon as shoppers get home, creating a mountain of waste from the 262 million packs Britons buy each year.

Boxes served as protection for earlier, more fragile pipes, experts say, but today they only serve to make it easier to show off branding.

Now Britain’s largest supermarket has convinced all the major toothpaste brands – Colgate, Oral B, Sensodyne, Aquafresh and Corsodyl – to try and ditch them.

The unboxed toothpaste trial starts this week in 27 Tesco stores and, if successful, will be extended to all outlets, saving 680 tonnes of cardboard per year.

TEST: The box-free tubes at Tesco after Mcleans, Aquafresh and Corsodyl dump them

Tesco started selling boxless toothpaste under its own brand last November, saving 55 tons of cardboard per year. But with shoppers preferring branded toothpaste, the retailer knew it had to convince companies like Colgate to follow suit.

Tesco buyer Felicity Bexton said: ‘Not only is there an opportunity to remove this unnecessary packaging, but it also means we can carry more pipes in the same amount of space, which also means we can take trucks off the road.

“For customers, the move makes sense because the first thing they do when they buy toothpaste is throw away the packaging.”

If all retailers removed the boxes, the savings on cardboard would be four to five times higher than expected at Tesco. Toothpaste wasn’t mass-produced until 1873, when Colgate began selling it in jars and developing tubes like today—and boxes provided a layer of protection.

Kantar branding expert Lou Ellerton said the boxes then served another function: “By the time they weren’t needed, they had another use — for advertising agencies to show off the logo and health claims.”

Georgia Stafford, an analyst at Mintel, said: “There is a growing perception that beauty and personal care products contain too much unnecessary packaging.”