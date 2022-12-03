Sunday, December 4, 2022
Tesco is forced to put security tags on CHEESE amid fears that cash-strapped customers will steal it

by Jacky
Tesco has started putting security labels on its cheese, fearing cash-strapped customers would try to steal it due to the cost-of-living crisis

  • A customer in Somerset noticed ‘secure’ stickers on some of the cheese
  • A member of security at the Priorswood Road branch was seen tagging
  • Comes days after shoppers in Cornwall found dairy products with security labels
  • Tesco denied thefts were grounds for tagging but said it was a result of ‘human error’

By Katherine Lawton For Mailonline

published: 21:25, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 21:30, December 3, 2022

Tesco has resorted to putting security labels on its cheese for fear that cash-strapped customers might try to steal it during the cost-of-living crisis.

A customer at a Tesco Express in Taunton, Somerset, noticed ‘secure’ stickers on a number of cheeses at the supermarket giant – including its own branded product.

Meanwhile, a member of security staff at the Priorswood Road branch was seen ‘banging’ the rags on cheeses in the chiller, setting off the alarm if anyone leaves the shop with payment.

The customer took a photo of the dairy products showing that the Double Gloucester Cheddar and the Extra Mature Cheddar are both tagged, according to Somerset Live.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: ‘This really is a sign of the times. Having recently seen security labels on milk in Cornwall and now own-brand cheese in Somerset, you wonder how desperate people become when supermarket chains have to take such measures.

“The security guard was in the store with a roll of the sticky security tags that they slapped on the cheese in the chiller. It’s tragic to think that some people resort to stealing such standard dairy products.’

It comes just days after surprised shoppers in Cornwall discovered dairy products had security labels on them after a member of staff said they had been the victim of theft.

Meanwhile, some of the milk bottles at the Tesco Extra store in Pool, near Camborne, had individual plastic security labels attached.

Tesco denied thefts were the reason for the new tagging but said it was a result of “human error”.

