Terry Bradshaw’s E! After his battle with cancer, series Bradshaw Bunch will not return for the third season.

The Bradshaw Bunch is not returning to E! for its third season following the football legend’s recent sophomore battle with cancer.

The series had been extended for a third frame, production sources said TMZand was supposed to start filming last March.

The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers alum, 74, informed the network at the time that he would not be able to continue as he was dealing with health issues, the outlet reported.

Bradshaw did not go into details about his health at the time, as he revealed in October that he had been battling bladder and skin cancer.

Insiders told the outlet that the family and network had agreed to halt production on the reality show, which has never been officially canceled.

The series, based on the family’s farm in Thackerville, Oklahoma, has run a total of 23 episodes on E!, with 10 in the first season in 2020 and 13 in the second season in 2021.

On today’s show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer for the past year. As of today, he is cancer free and discussed his battle and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

“Last week on this show, I got out of breath, and Howie (Long) helped me up, and a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what happened to me physically,” Bradshaw said at a pregame show last month. the NFL. . “I just want to bring it up and let you know what happened in my life. In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

He continued, “I went to Yale University Medical Center—surgery, treatment. As of today I am bladder cancer free. That’s the good news. Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I’m getting an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck.

‘And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at MD Anderson in Houston.”

Bradshaw played 14 seasons for the Steelers and is a four-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP and one-time regular season MVP.

“Folks, I may not look like the old one, but I feel like the old one. I’m cancer free, I feel great,” he said. “And in time I’ll be back where I normally am.”

Bradshaw has also starred in a reality show since his retirement entitled The Terry Bradshaw Show with wife Tammy (L) and daughters, Rachel (C) and Erin (R) showing their family life

Former New York Giant and fellow Hall of Famer Michael Strahan had kind words for Bradshaw: “You are the ultimate teammate. We love you.

“We’re just so glad you’re here and we’re glad you’re cancer-free and I think you’re going to give hope to a lot of people going through something similar.”

In typical Fox NFL Sunday fashion, the compassionate, loving tone didn’t last long before Strahan injected some humor at the former Steeler’s expense.

Bradshaw has been a cornerstone of Fox’s NFL pregame and postgame coverage for years

The four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is known for his eccentric and lively personality

“I’m also just curious why it took so long for people to ask what’s wrong with you after all these years?”

Bradshaw and his colleagues burst into laughter before host Curt Menefee added, “Some of us have been asking for it for years!”

The 74-year-old is married to his wife, Tammy, and has two daughters, Rachel and Erin, and a stepdaughter, Lacey.