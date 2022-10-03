Terry Bradshaw reveals he has battled bladder and skin cancer for the past year

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw has said he has been diagnosed with cancer twice in the past year.

The Fox NFL Sunday co-host and football favorite worried fans during an appearance on the show last week and has now revealed that he has endured bladder and skin cancer.

“Last week on this show I got out of breath and Howie (Long) helped me up, and a lot of people ask what’s wrong with me, what happened to me physically,” Bradshaw said on Sunday’s NFL pregame show. .

“I just want to get into it and let you know what’s happened in my life. In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

“I went to Yale University Medical Center – surgery, treatment. As of today I am free from bladder cancer. That’s the good news.

‘Then in March, a good feeling. I had a bad neck. I’m getting an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck.

Terry Bradshaw has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer twice in the past year

On today’s show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer for the past year. As of today, he is cancer free and discussed his struggle and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFlonFOX) October 2, 2022

‘And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at MD Anderson in Houston.”

Bradshaw, 74, played 14 seasons for the Steelers and is a four-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP and one-time regular-season MVP.

Folks, I may not look like my old me, but I feel like my old me. I am cancer free, I feel great. And in time I’ll be back where I normally am.’

Bradshaw has also starred in a reality show, titled The Terry Bradshaw Show since his retirement, with wife Tammy (L) and daughters, Rachel (CR) and Erin (R) demonstrating their family life.

Former New York Giant and fellow Hall of Famer Michael Strahan had kind words for Bradshaw. “You are the ultimate teammate. We love you,’ he said.

“We’re just so glad you’re here and we’re glad you’re cancer free and I think you’re going to give hope to a lot of people who are going through something similar.”

In typical Fox NFL Sunday fashion, the compassionate, loving tone didn’t last long before Strahan injected some humor at the expense of the former Steeler.

Bradshaw has been a cornerstone of Fox’s NFL pregame and postgame coverage for years

‘I’m also just curious why it was so necessary for people to ask what’s wrong with you after all these years?’

Bradshaw and his colleagues burst out laughing for the host, Curt Menefee added: ‘Some of us have been asking for it for years!’

The 74-year-old is married to his wife, Tammy, and has two daughters, Rachel and Erin, and a stepdaughter, Lacey.