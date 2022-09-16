Terrifying video shows speeding school bus crash off edge of busy New Zealand motorway overpass

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dramatic video depicts the moment when a packed school bus crashes through the barrier of a busy New Zealand highway during rush hour and then teeters precariously over the edge.

The video of the Coachways school bus crashing into a bridge known as Auckland’s ‘spaghetti junction’ was captured on a traffic camera Friday morning.

The bus, packed with schoolgirls from Ponsonby’s St Mary’s College, comes to a staggering stop over the edge of the Newton Road viaduct.

Dramatic video showed a crowded school bus hurtling through the barrier of a busy highway during rush hour, then dangling precariously over the edge

The video of the Coachways school bus crashing into a bridge known as Auckland’s spaghetti junction was captured on a traffic camera Friday morning

The accident happened during rush hour in Auckland, when students were on their way to school and thousands of commuters were driving into the city for work.

Auckland’s St John’s Ambulance Service has confirmed that an injured passenger has been taken to hospital.

Another 24 occupants of the bus, believed to be female students, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A parent on site told Newshub “the girls are all fine”

A witness, Holly Gillan, told stuff.co.nz that the sound of the crash sounded like an “explosion.”

“Looks like the driver lost control and hit the railing,” she said.

The bridge was closed in both directions on Friday after the accident.

Firefighters had to cut away part of the bridge to free the bus.

The bus, packed with students from Ponsonby’s St Mary’s College, reels to a halt over the edge of the Newton Road viaduct

Hooks and an inflation device were placed on the bus to get it safely back on the road.

NZ police said no charges have been filed for the crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Miraculously, a St Mary’s College staffer sat in a car directly behind the bus and stopped to help.