Terrifying moment waterspout barrels into land during fierce storm on Maryland island

This is the terrifying moment when a waterspout swept across an island in Maryland, injuring at least one person and destroying several homes and businesses.

Footage taken just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening shows the intense waterspout on Chesapeake Bay in Smith Island, Maryland, making landfall at Rhodes Point as a tornado and then moving north across the water toward Ewell.

The damage from the natural disaster led to more than 50,000 power outages in the Ewell and Rhodes Point areas after severe thunderstorms hit the region Tuesday night.

The video was filmed by Amy Somers, who was on Smith Island with her children for a summer camp gathering, who said the waterspout was developing “extremely quickly.” the house next door.

Images circulating on social media show Smith Island’s disastrous aftermath, with homes completely destroyed and rubble scattered among the ruins of property.

Two others, also in the 51-second clip, yell at Mrs. Somers, ‘Where are the kids?’ as the waterspout moves up the bank and continues inland.

The mother of two reassures the others that her children were inside.

Footage taken just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night shows the intense waterspout on Chesapeake Bay in Smith Island, Maryland, making landfall at Rhodes Point as a tornado and then moving north across the water toward Ewell

The video was filmed by Amy Somers, who was on Smith Island with her children for a summer camp gathering, who said the waterspout was developing “extremely quickly.” ‘the house next door’

Two others, also in the 51-second clip, yell at Mrs. Somers, ‘Where are the kids?’ as the waterspout heads up the bank and makes its way to land (pictured) – the mother of two reassures the others that her children were inside

“Several huts were also destroyed and a boat capsized,” Daniel Somers said Chesapeake bay magazine.

He initially shared the video on his Facebook page, where many people sent good wishes to him and his family.

Posting the clip, he wrote: “Amy and the kids are on Smith Island this week. She just sent me this. Grateful that everyone is okay. A lot of damage though.’

1 user replied, ‘Houses and materialistic things can be rebuilt. Lives can’t. God is good and had his protection over all the people on the island.’

Another commented, ‘OMG, that’s the worst I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how they were able to stay there by the water and look at it. I would have taken cover and been terrified.’

Damage has caused more than 50,000 power cuts in the Ewell and Rhodes Point areas after severe thunderstorms hit the region Tuesday night. Pictured, a house destroyed by the tornado

Pictured, a house completely destroyed after being hit by the tornado on Smith Island, Maryland. A series of severe storms are expected to hit the east coast of the United States as sweltering temperatures leave 255 million Americans under heat warnings

Robert Jones, president of the Ewell Fire Department, told locals, “We had multiple tornadoes and waterspouts that knocked out homes and power lines.

“Some minor injuries, but overall no one is seriously injured. I never thought this would happen here.’

He added that there was no tornado warning until it entered Chesapeake Bay on Thursday night.

Governor Larry Hogan has urged residents to stay off the road in affected areas and emergency response teams to monitor the damage from the storms.

He wrote on Twitter: “Our emergency management team is monitoring the damage from tonight’s storms and coordinating with local jurisdictions.

Ewell Fire Department President Robert Jones told locals there were some minor injuries. Pictured, the aftermath of the Thursday night tornado

‘Currently more than 50,000 power outages. Please stay off the road in affected areas, especially anywhere where tree clearers have to work.

Somerset County reports that a waterspout has landed on the land causing significant damage to Smith Island. We are ready to help the local response.”

The National Weather Service also issued a special maritime warning for Chesapeake Bay and Tangier on Thursday evening after the dramatic sight of the spinning column of air and water fog.

There has already been over $10,000 raised for recovery and cleanup efforts after the tornado destroyed several homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service also issued a special maritime warning for Chesapeake Bay and Tangier on Thursday evening after the dramatic sight of the spinning column of air and water fog. Pictured, the aftermath of the natural disaster

Pictured is a three-story house, the top floor of which was completely removed by the tornado on Thursday night

The intense humidity and heat in the area over the past few days has caused the waterspouts to drag themselves across the water and then onto land to become a tornado.

A series of severe storms are expected to hit the east coast of the United States as sweltering temperatures leave 255 million Americans under heat warnings.

New York City, Boston, Albany and Burlington, Vermont, are among the top cities in the Northeast that meteorologists say could experience torrential rains, damaging winds, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes on Thursday, according to meteorologists.

Rain could serve as a brief hiatus in a country where temperatures have risen throughout the week, with forecasters expecting temperatures to continue rising into the weekend.

Temperatures in Boston and New York City could hit 95 degrees on Thursday, and could continue to climb to 100 degrees over the weekend.

In the Midwest, temperatures have already risen above 100 degrees in some cities, and things are well underway in the South, where Richmond is expected to hit 99 degrees today.