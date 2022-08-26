Terrifying moment van drives into cafe terrace in Brussels, injuring six before driver flees scene

This is the terrifying moment when an ‘extremely high speed’ van rammed into a cafe terrace in Brussels, injuring six people.

Video shows the male suspect driving a van into the seating area outside a busy cafe in the center of the Belgian capital around 1 p.m. local time (11.00 GMT) on Friday afternoon.

Six people were slightly injured and photos of the scene in Rue Saint-Michel show tables and chairs scattered across the floor outside the cafe.

The driver did not stop after bumping into the victims and fled in the van, which was abandoned by police on a nearby street around 2:00 p.m.

Police arrested the 48-year-old suspect in the city of Antwerp, 45 kilometers north of Brussels, about two hours later, local media reported. Prosecutors said the man, who has yet to be named, is being questioned by police.

Witnesses told Radio 1 that they saw the van driving towards a cafe at ‘half speed while swinging side by side’. A witness said he and his girlfriend had to “jump for our lives” to avoid being crushed by the van.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said during a press conference on Friday afternoon that there is still an investigation into whether there is a motive behind the incident and that “several roads are open”.

“At the moment there are still several avenues open and are being investigated,” said the spokeswoman. “Facts are reminiscent of attacks such as abroad. But another route is that it is a normal traffic accident or another motive.”

The British embassy in Belgium said it was aware of the incident near the pedestrian street of Rue Neuve and urged Britons in the area to follow “official guidelines”.

Belgian authorities initially raised the terror threat level from two to three – meaning serious – in the city, but have since reduced it back to level two, the report said. HLN.

Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels, told the Le Soir newspaper that the van had “driven into the Rue Saint-Michel at extremely high speed and aimed at the terrace”.

The van drove through Rue Saint Michel – which runs perpendicular to Rue Neuve, one of Brussels’ main pedestrian streets and a busy shopping centre.

CCTV from outside the cafe shows diners sitting on the patio before the white van approaches them.

The van rams into the tables in front of ‘Le Corbeau’ and ‘City Pizza’ bars, with some diners jumping out of the way at the last minute.

A witness told Radio 1: ‘We were just enjoying the terrace. The terraces were quite full. Suddenly a white van drove up at breakneck speed, swinging back and forth. We had to jump against the wall.’

Another witness told VRT: ‘The driver drove from left to right down the street and hit everything he came across. We, my girlfriend and I, had to jump for our lives.’

He added: ‘This was intentional. He wanted to hit everything his way. There was panic. People yelled and screamed. I saw that people were also injured. Most were in shock. I was in shock myself. It was horrible.’

Six people were slightly injured, but none of the victims needed to be hospitalized.

Police found the van abandoned in Rue du Méridien, less than a mile from where it crashed through the terraces. According to reports, the driver had hit another car there, but there were no reports of further injuries.

Specialized officers from the bomb disposal unit of the Belgian army check the van for explosions as a precaution.

Witnesses have now been taken to the local police station while officers investigate the incident. It was not immediately clear how the driver traveled to Antwerp.

“These are tourists, city workers, residents and Belgians who visit the capital,” Mayor Close said of the victims. Local official Walter Derieuw later said, “The fire brigade and emergency services have left.”

Police said it was too early to speculate as to whether the driver deliberately attacked the diners.

This is a breaking news story, more to come…