Terrifying moment thugs fire shots at a man inside Melbourne home – and they had the wrong house

Terrifying footage has emerged of a home invasion in western Melbourne, showing three thugs armed with axes storming a house before firing into the house.

The trio reportedly made their way to Term St in Strathmore in a stolen Volkswagen at around 1:20 a.m. on April 29.

The CCTV footage shows the perpetrators exiting the black car and approaching the house, before one shoots through the front door and window and another slams an ax against the door repeatedly.

The men managed to enter the home and shot at a 54-year-old man, who was unharmed.

After the incident, the stolen car was found burned out on Donnybrook Rd in Woodstock.

A white 2018 Mazda 3 hatchback was spotted leaving the scene of the car fire and heading towards Epping.

Detectives from the Victoria Police’s armed crime squad have released the footage in the hope that someone will recognize the men and provide information on their whereabouts

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Pengelly said the residents of the Term St address were ‘entirely innocent parties’ to the violent invasion.

“We believe this was a planned and targeted attack carried out recklessly, where the perpetrators went to the wrong address and fired shots at innocent persons,” he said.

“This indiscriminate use of illegal firearms is unacceptable and we will continue to use all available methods to reduce the impact of illegal firearms on the community, remove these weapons from criminals and bring offenders to justice. .

“We understand that alliances change over time – if you have any information about the men or vehicle in these images, we’d like to speak to you.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the men or vehicles involved should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.