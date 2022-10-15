Terrifying moment sports nearly hits child crossing road on their bike

<!–

This is the terrifying moment when a sports car ran a red light and nearly hit a child crossing the road on his bicycle.

Jody New, 45 years old Harbor Close, Swindon, pleaded guilty to careless driving during a hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on October 7.

Swindon police posted a clip of him racing through the traffic lights on social media on Facebook and said he had been fined £307 by the police.

Social media viewers were outraged that the driver avoided jail time for nearly knocking and possibly killing the cyclist.

