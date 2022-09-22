Terrifying moment sparks fly off United Airlines plane during take-off

A United Airlines jet had to make an emergency landing last night after a shower of sparks flew and debris fell to the ground moments after taking off from Newark Airport.

Boeing 777-200ER that took off from Newark bound for Sao Paulo, Brazil at 11:24 p.m., had to go into a holding pattern at 24,000 feet above the Atlantic after experiencing what is believed to be a hydraulic pressure pump failure.

About an hour and a half later, after dumping fuel over the ocean to reduce weight, the plane made a safe emergency landing back at Newark Airport.

The terrifying moment was reportedly caught on video by a nearby plane spotter, who caught the shower of sparks pouring from the landing gear of the Boeing 777.

He also took a photograph of a rectangular, rusty-looking piece of debris that fell to the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the plane landed safely after the crew reported an emergency and that an investigation is underway.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties among the crew and passengers.

Video of what is believed to be a United Airlines Boeing 777 spewing debris and sparks was captured last night after it took off from Newark

A photo of the debris falling from the plane was taken by a nearby plane spotter. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that it is investigating the incident

The incident is not the first involving United Airlines’ fleet of rapidly aging Boeing 777s, which are some of the oldest models of their kind in the world.

In February 2021, a United Airlines Boeing 777 suffered an unobstructed engine failure after taking off from Denver to Honolulu.

A loud bang was heard just four minutes after take off and pieces of the engine began to crash to the ground over Broomfield, CO.

Jet engine parts were scattered throughout the suburb, with the entire engine inlet lip ending up in one piece in a resident’s front yard. No one was injured in the incident.

Flight spotter Hayden Smith caught the dramatic moment on camera from the ground.

All 241 passengers and crew were able to land safely 23 minutes after takeoff and only 19 minutes after the engine imploded.

The incident is not the first involving United Airlines’ fleet of rapidly aging Boeing 777s (pictured), which are some of the oldest models of their kind in the world

The airline later released a statement announcing ‘out of an abundance of caution’ that it was grounding 24 Boeing 777 aircraft ‘powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from [their] time schedule.’

The Federal Aviation Administration then announced that all Boeing 777s equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4070 engines would be grounded until further notice.

During this time a thorough investigation of the engine failure was carried out.

United Airlines said it was working closely with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board to ‘determine any additional steps necessary to ensure [their] planes meet [their] strict safety standards and can return to duty.’

The FAA issued a directive that extra care must be taken in the maintenance inspection of the Boeing 777s.

Specifically, the FAA cites the ‘hollow fan blades unique to this engine model’ as the cause of the incident.