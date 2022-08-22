Terrifying moment small plane crashes into Orlando highway and skids on to a driveway

<!–

An onlooker captured an intense video of a small plane crashing into a street in Orlando, Florida, early in the afternoon.

Remy Colin, the pilot, was the only person on board and miraculously walked away with only minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday, as video shows the shocking crash on the busy street on University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail.

Colin, according to his LinkedIn page, has been running a company called Aerial Messages since 1999, which: ‘provides a wide range of aerial advertising solutions such as banners, billboards, sky writing, airships and much more’.

A video of the crash, taken by a bystander, showed the moment the plane crashed, which the Florida Highway Patrol said was due to a mechanical failure.

Colin said he was distracted from trying to fix the plane’s broken radio and also ran out of fuel and power.

Seeing nowhere else to land, he tried to do so on the street to avoid injuring anyone, knowing the plane was likely shot.

Colin, the only person on the plane, suffered only minor bruises, but if he flew without the proper fuel, his driver’s license could be revoked.

A bystander told WESH that they thought it had been a car accident until they looked over their fence and saw a plane sitting in a driveway.

Amanda Skuban, who filmed the accident, was on her way to CostCo and was “just a little shocked.”

Colin told NBC News he participates in the investigation by aviation authorities. The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate this crash further.