Terrifying moment rideshare driver manages to fight off two carjackers while they hold gun

New video released by the Houston Police Department shows the gruesome moments when an Uber driver was held at gunpoint by two passengers.

The shocking situation, in which one of the men demanded the driver to get out of the vehicle and yelled “I’m going to kill you,” was documented by the Uber driver, who had a camera mounted on his dashboard.

The victim, an Army Reserves veteran, managed to get away by accelerating and getting the men out of his car before taking off and finding safety.

While the incident took place in October, Houston police released the footage Tuesday in hopes someone can identify the suspects and bring them to justice.

The aggravated robbery occurred around 11 a.m. on October 18 when the Uber driver, identified as Dovran, picked up a man named “MJ” from a restaurant.

After only five minutes in the car, one of the two men he picked up from Westheimer’s 7600 block pulled out a gun and threatened him.

“MJ” set a drop-off location for an address near a Walmart until he later returned to an apartment complex at 2929 Dunvale Road.

At that address, the two men tried to attack the man, who he says has been driving Uber for five years Click on 2 Houston.

The passenger demanded Dovran get out of the vehicle while holding a gun to his head.

The other passenger in the car is seen reaching for his seat while the other threatens the driver.

“Get the hell out of the car. Get the f*** out of the car,” says one of the suspects in the video.

Dovran somehow managed to stay calm and focus on staying alive.

“I wasn’t scared in that situation at the time,” the driver told ABC13. “I was just trying to escape. Fortunately he didn’t shoot me.’

While one suspect continued to threaten Dovran, the second got out of the car and opened the driver’s door.

The suspect then attempted to steal the man’s phone, police said.

At some point during the fight over the phone, Dovran managed to knock the second suspect to the ground, while the first suspect was still holding the gun.

“Get out before I kill you. Get out before I kill you. I’m going to kill you,” the armed suspect said in the video.

The men struggle for nearly a minute, knocking over the dashcam.

Dovran then said he decided to speed up, hoping to at least put some distance between him and the other suspect.

“I thought, ‘Okay, if I drive away, at least one guy will be behind me because he was outside.’ Fortunately, the man behind the wheel just jumped out,” Dovran explained.

Uber released the following statement to Click 2 Houston regarding the scary incident:

“The actions of the riders seen in the video were horrifying to watch and we are thankful that the driver was not injured,” the company said.

“We have removed rider access and have reached out to the driver to provide support. We look forward to helping the police identify those responsible.”

The rideshare company states on its website that they allow drivers to terminate a ride when they feel unsafe.

Both suspects have been described by Houston police as black males around 20 years old.

They are about 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches, 140 pounds, with a slim build and dark complexion.

Both men wore hoodies during the aggravated robbery.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact them immediately.

Information leading to the indictment and/or arrest of suspects of a crime may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.crime-stoppers.org.