Terrifying moment rescue helicopter crashes and explodes while attempting to rescue two paragliders

Video shows a helicopter tail spinning before crashing into the side of a mountain in Georgia and exploding as it tries unsuccessfully to reach stranded paragliders.

The emergency team tried to help two people who became trapped on the rock face when it crashed in Gudauri, a popular ski resort that becomes a hot spot for hang gliding and paragliding in summer.

Doctors and rescuers were on board.

Local media reported rescuers were injured, although MailOnline was unable to independently verify the claims.

APA reported that there were five people on board, two pilots and three rescuers, at the time of the crash.

People filming the crash can be heard gasping as it crashes into the mountainside and explodes in a cloud of black smoke and flames.

“A helicopter belonging to the Interior Ministry, which helped rescue paragliders in Gudauri, lost control and crashed,” the interior ministry said.

“In addition to the helicopter crew, there were paramedics and medics from the Ministry of the Interior.”

“All details about the incident will be accurate and the Interior Ministry will provide additional information to the public.”

Helicopter accidents are not uncommon in Georgia, with the British Foreign Office warning travelers about safety standards in the country.

“Please be aware that in some cases safety standards are not sufficiently adhered to,” the State Department said in its statement. travel advice section.

“Several people were injured in March 2018 when a ski lift at Gudauri broke down and a tourist helicopter crashed at Stepantsminda (Kazbegi) in the spring of 2019.”

Three more people died in 2019 after a helicopter from a ski resort hotel crashed in the same region of Georgia.

Two of them were crew members, the third person was an employee of Rooms Hotel Kazbegi.