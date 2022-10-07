Terrifying moment NYPD cruiser crashes onto sidewalk in the Bronx – injuring ten people

New video shows the terrifying moment 10 people were injured — three of them seriously — after an NYPD cruiser plowed into a group of pedestrians at a Bronx intersection.

The victims were hit on Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue in the Bronx around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Three are reported to have been seriously injured.

All 10 who were injured — including two officers — have been taken to Lincoln Hospital and Jacobi Memorial Center for treatment.

A child is said to be among the injured, and it is unclear if the two officers who were rushed for treatment were in the car that crashed.

Surveillance video from the scene before the crash showed a packed Bronx sidewalk on a warm fall afternoon

An NYPD police cruiser is pictured in the Bronx on Thursday after it struck 10 people at an intersection and left three people seriously injured

The force of the impact knocked out a traffic light, with a walker also pictured destroyed under the wrecked cruiser

A bloody sheet was also pictured at the scene, while the front fender of the cruiser was also visibly smeared with a dark red substance

A harrowing image from the scene showed a shopping cart crumpled on the ground after being destroyed by the cruiser.

Speaking to the media, Jeffrey B. Maddrey, the NYPD’s chief of patrol, said, “Obviously, we don’t want to see anybody get hurt, especially when the officers were trying to do the right thing.”

He continued: ‘They were trying to prevent a crime in progress, they were trying to apprehend someone who was ready to sacrifice a good person in the Bronx.’

Chief Maddrey added, “They were trying to prevent that crime, but unfortunately the accident allowed that person to steal the vehicle.”

He also said: ‘We didn’t even catch the person we were trying to catch. When the accident happened, our officers had to go into life-saving mode and make sure all of our civilians are okay.’

A certain victim laid out on his back after the crash

Witnesses rushed to help the victims after the impact

One of the police officers who got out of the cruiser after the attack

Spectators are seen trying to help the victims of the crash

The accident happened in front of a nursing home in the Bronx

Another of the officers who was on his way to a call about a car theft in progress

When reached for comment by DailyMail.com, a spokesperson for the NYPD said simply: ‘The investigation is ongoing’

The officers’ injuries are minor, the New York Daily News reported. They were responding to a call of a car theft in progress when the accident happened. The cruiser had its sirens blaring and lights flashing.

The two officers in the car were speeding to a call for a theft when it was cut off in traffic by a gray Acura sedan and the driver swerved and hit pedestrians on Hoe Ave and Westchester Ave, That’s what NBC New York writes.

The curb is close to a nursing home.

The oldest injured person is 65 years old, while the youngest victim is five. There was a two-year-old child sitting in the car that cut off the officers.

A witness, Nelson Quinones, 42, said New York Times that one of the victims was an elderly man known in the neighborhood for wearing red clothes. Quinones said he saw a young girl hit by the cruiser.

He added: ‘It was crazy how the police did it.’

Photos from the scene showed the mangled front of the NYPD vehicle after it was impaled on a pole.

Another witness, Chuck Robinson, told the Daily News: ‘The police car was speeding. It hit a lady with a baby on the corner. She was pinned against the wall under the camera.’

‘So that [the police vehicle] hit a lady with a walker and it took down a guy coming out of the building. There was another lady walking on the pavement who was also hit,” he added.

Robinson also said: ‘The lady with the baby was down and they were doing chest compressions. The old fellow tried to get up, but he was covered in blood.’

The newspaper went on to report that in the aftermath of the crash, a witness can be heard saying: ‘Yeah, what are you doing? Who is driving? Who the hell is driving? Don’t move her! Don’t move her!’

Locals look on as police investigate the aftermath of the horrific accident

Officers in the car were speeding to a theft call when it was stopped in traffic and the driver swerved and hit pedestrians on Hoe Ave and Westchester Ave