Terrifying moment massive hail storm smashes car’s window in Canada as people duck for cover inside 

Horrifying footage shows drivers on a major highway in Canada on Monday being buried under golf ball-sized hail.

Gibran Marquez was driving on a highway in central Alberta with two others when the trio had to stop because their vehicle was hit by hail.

Marquez posted the video of the storm on Twitter showing passengers stopping on the highway and ducking as hail smashed through the car windows.

The video was captioned: ‘Last night 3 miles south of the petrol street, horrible 17 minutes when it showed the car windows shattering as hail hit the surface.

“Put the backpack on your left,” you hear Marquez say as he passes the bag to the driver as a shield against the smashing windows.

The driver shields a female passenger from the shattering windshield in his arms as hail goes through the cracks in the window. Hearing people screaming outside as the storm continues.

Coincidentally, the weather on Monday in some parts of Alberta was a high of 80 F and a low of 56 F, according to The Weather Channel.

Marquez posted another video of the moments when the hail started hitting the car.

“Oh my god,” the female passenger screams as hail balls slowly begin to break the windshield.

Meanwhile, Marquez shows the rear window of the vehicle partially broken.

“I had to have images of this… the world needs to see how severe these storms can get in a matter of seconds,” Marquez wrote in response to a commenter.

Marquez went on to claim that some suffered cuts, bruises and minor concussions. A photo of the female passenger being treated by a firefighter was shared with a rainbow in the background.

The car Marquez was driving was pinned to the side of the road with yellow warning tape.

Marquez shared photos as the storm passed as some drivers returned to the highway with some untouched.

Following the storm, Alberta Emergency Alert issued a Tornado Warning on Monday that is no longer effective

Grapefruit-sized hail has been reported in some parts of Alberta. The NHP Field Project captured a photo of one of the hailballs near a ruler.

Meanwhile, another passenger driving in Alberta in the town of Markerville also showed a piece of hail she picked up from the storm.

“I can’t agree,” Mhairi wrote on Twitter. ‘In a panic, I took this without properly inserting it into the ruler. Tennis balls when it was NW of Markerville 5:50 PM. They are still coming down. Stay out.’

I can’t agree. In a panic I took this without putting it properly in the ruler 😂. Tennis balls when it was NW of Markerville at 5:40 PM. They are still coming down. Stay out. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/TpGJCUD6ZM — Mhairi (@Mahairy93) August 2, 2022

Users took to Twitter and shared photos of their experiences using the hashtag ‘abstorm’.

A storm chaser, TL Carmody, shared a photo of the family’s car being thrashed in the middle of the hail storm.

‘Meet a very shocked family at’ [the] McDonald’s in Innisfail that got caught in the hail,” TL Carmody wrote. “Everyone is fine, and they were very nice to let me take pictures.”

Carmody posted the photo of the red vehicle that had been dented and shattered by the huge ice blocks.