Terrifying moment huge bull ESCAPES holding pen and leaps into the crowd at Florida rodeo 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Florida rodeo crowd got a little more than they bargained for last weekend when one of the bulls broke loose and ran through the stadium.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds and was captured on video.

Christopher Thornton, who filmed the raging bull, said the animal was put in a pen, preparing for its flight, when it broke out of the side and leaped into the crowded stands.

Christopher Thornton, who filmed the rampaging bull, said the animal had been put in a pen preparing for its flight, when it snapped out of the side and leaped into the crowded stands.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds and was captured on video

“Everyone rushed, the parents grabbed their children. People jumped over the seats. The first thing in my head said to record it. I couldn’t believe this happened at my first rodeo!” Thornton said

The video continues and shows the bull hurtling from its parachute, the crowd in and around the stadium

Thornton told Fox 13: ‘Everyone rushed, the parents grabbed their children. People jumped over the seats.

“The first thing in my head said to record it. I couldn’t believe this happened at my first rodeo!’

The video continues and shows the bull hurtling from its parachute, the crowd in and around the stadium.

Fortunately, one of the rodeo cowboys was on horseback and took charge of the situation and kept the bull under control

Thornton said, “Everyone just started clapping. Frankly, if he hadn’t been able to catch the bull, there would certainly have been more chaos.’ No one got hurt

A person can be heard through the rodeo’s PA system telling the guests, many of whom audibly screamed, to remain calm.

Fortunately, one of the rodeo cowboys was on horseback and took charge of the situation and kept the bull under control.

Thornton said, “Everyone just started clapping. Frankly, if he hadn’t been able to catch the bull, there would certainly have been more chaos.’

No one was hurt by the bull before it was put back in its pen.

The organizers, Gus Trent Horse Ranch, declined to comment, while the Florida State Fairgrounds did not respond to the request for comment.

A Florida rodeo crowd got a little more than they bargained for last weekend when one of the bulls broke loose and ran through the stadium