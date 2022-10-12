Terrifying moment horse rider, 15, slams into the side of a lorry

Heartbreaking footage shows the moment when a teenage horse rider came ‘millimetres from another story’ after crashing into the side of a truck when it didn’t slow down.

Grace Crofts, 15, was riding her horse Bella alongside step-sister Ellie Jarosiewicz, 17, just minutes from their yard, when a wagon drove past at about 40 mph despite the highway code stating drivers must slow down to 10 mph. you when they overtake a horse.

Dashcam footage shows four-year-old Bella startled and trying to turn away from the truck, but in a panic, she and Grace crash into the side of the vehicle.

Grace went to the hospital the next day where she was treated for a muscle injury to her left leg after it collided with the truck and is given flashbacks of the October 2 incident.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the Staincross incident, as Grace’s mother says she “could have arranged her funeral now”.

Dashcam footage shows the sisters and their horses being overtaken by two slow-moving cars on the 40mph road before a large white vehicle comes into view from the opposite direction.

The truck did not stop after the incident, it was reported.

Terrified Zoe called her mother Zoe Jarosiewicz, 42, who rushed to the crime scene and helped Grace home.

Property manager Zoe put out a call for information on Facebook and a witness came forward with the shocking dashcam footage.

Grace, from Barnsley, South Yorks, said: ‘My sister and I were on our horses and Bella has been that way many times.

“Two cars overtook us and the car didn’t slow down and went on at about 40mph, so Bella got scared and tried to get out of the situation, but we crashed into the truck.

“It happened too fast for me to feel anything. Nothing went through my mind, it went too fast.

‘My leg is deadly because I have a muscle injury’ [from the incident] but i didnt feel it because of the shock but after it was shaking and my boot was chafed.

“A person stopped and asked if we wanted dashcam footage and if we were okay.”

Zoe said, “It was hard to understand, she said she was hit by a truck, so I thought the worst, but she was on the phone. We ran down and were in shock, trying to be strong for Grace.

‘I could have arranged my daughter’s funeral now, it was millimeters different.

“The video made me nauseous, we didn’t sleep. Grace doesn’t sleep, she has flashbacks. When I close my eyes, all I see is the video.

“Ellie isn’t sleeping when she saw it happen. She heard the horse sink and turned and saw the horse hit the wagon. They are stunned and shocked.’

Zoe added, “He made no attempt to slow down and that’s the maddening thing.”

Grace has been around horses all her life, but Zoe says she doesn’t know if her daughter will ever feel safe again.

She says that Bella is also traumatized by what happened.

Zoe said, “Fingers crossed Grace will go out again, but Bella is traumatized and jumpy.

‘We will have to take our time and do a lot of groundwork, she is very calm and good.

‘I’m not leaving her 100% alone. Luckily we have an arena in the yard.’

Grace said that Bella is usually good in traffic and they take her out five times a week.

The highway code states: ‘If you see a horse on the road, slow down to a maximum of 10 mph.

“Be patient, don’t sound the horn and don’t run your engine. If it’s safe, pass wide and slow, leaving at least six feet of space.’

Zoe is sharing the footage in hopes of raising awareness and educating drivers on how to behave when they see a horse.

She said, “Five seconds is all it takes to slow down and go around. It could be your child or one of your relations.

‘There needs to be more awareness. I hope he gets suspended, he won’t be allowed on the road until it’s been investigated.’

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘We received a call at 7:08pm on 2 October with reports of a horse being startled by a lorry driver on Windhill Lane in Staincross.

The caller reported that the driver’s inappropriate riding style as the horse passed caused the horse to startle and the rider to fall.

The rider, a 15-year-old girl, suffered minor leg injuries.

“Investigations are underway and anyone with information is asked to provide information through the SYP website and reporting portal citing incident number 669 dated October 2, or call 101.”