Terrifying moment great white shark rises just like Jaws and smashes through dive cage

This is the terrifying moment when a huge great white shark broke through a diver’s cage, forcing the man to frantically swim for his life while missing him by inches.

Shocking underwater footage showed Jimi Partington was lucky enough to escape alive after the small opaque box he was in capsized when the 5-meter-long beast lunged at him from below – exposing him to further attack.

Multiple camera angles captured the encounter in the Pacific Ocean, showing Partington in the protective cage as it floated on the water.

Part of the box was submerged, allowing the experienced diver to see into the depths without having to be completely submerged.

The footage begins with Partington crouching by the bottom cage wearing his full scuba gear, including a snorkel and flippers. Unlike typical shark diving cages that are made of metal and lowered into the water, Partington’s protective cage appears to be made of some sort of strong plastic.

Drone footage from above the cage shows the shark arriving and swimming ominously around Partington as it watches from above. You can see it clearly through the water.

Another camera, this time below the surface, shows the shark as it begins to circle the cage. At first, the shark seems more interested in the fish swimming under the tank than in Partington.

However, the huge ocean predator begins to circle closer and closer to the clear cage, and Partington appears very small in comparison to the beast.

Soon the shark turns its attention to the diver in the cage. He swims to the cage a few times and then swerves at the last minute, as if to increase his prey.

At this point in the footage, Partington can be seen kneeling in space, appearing both shocked and amazed at how close the shark got.

But he couldn’t be prepared for what happened next.

The shark makes another approach from under the cage and suddenly accelerates. When it reaches Partington, it clamps its huge jaw around the box and seems to both break open and capsize.

Partington is tipped into the water, causing him to panic as he tries to climb back into the cage away from the fearsome predator.

Unable to climb back up and with the shark still circling, the diver decides to take a break and swim away from the box as fast as he can back to the boat.

The heartbreaking footage was shot for a movie called ‘Great White Open Ocean’ and was posted online as part of Discovery’s Shark Week.

The film’s director and producer Jeff Kurr said, “Great White Open Ocean is a film that follows the story of a friend of mine, an accomplished shark diver named Jimi Partington. He even survived being hit from below by a 16-foot Great White.

“We were able to film this meeting and it’s probably the most spectacular sequence in Shark Week history.

“It’s also miraculous, because when Jimi was hit by the shark, he didn’t get a scratch. He was supposed to swim back to the boat for his life, but he was fine.’

Partington shared some of the images on his Instagram page. In the caption, he said, “It’s been three years in the making and I can’t wait for you all to see my incredible journey, including the closest I’ve ever been to a great white shark!”

Great white sharks (shown, file photo) have been known to attack humans, particularly surfers. Experts say this is probably because they mistake their surfboards for other creatures like seals

The video showed how great white sharks are thought to hunt.

Using their speed and color, they can get below their prey — such as sea lions and seals — as it swims closer to the ocean’s surface.

From this ideal position, great whites use a powerful speeding penalty to attack their target from below, jumping out of the water with the animal in its massive jaws.

Great whites have been known to attack people, especially surfers. Experts say this is probably because they mistake their surfboards for other creatures like seals.

There are about 3,500 of the terrifying predators left in the wild, with hunters targeting their teeth, flesh and fins to make soup.

They weigh 2.5 tons or more – the approximate weight of a car. And of all types of sharks, great whites are the most sensible to be afraid of.

Each year, between a third and half of shark attacks are perpetrated by them.