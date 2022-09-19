Terrifying moment a giant, gaping SINKHOLE swallows up a luxury car on a quiet street

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A huge sinkhole swallowed a luxury car and left the residents of an affluent suburb of the city without water.

The sinkhole opened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Centro Avenue in the Subiaco suburb of central Perth.

A water main burst through the hole, leaving 60 homes and businesses without water overnight and flooding the busy street.

A Perth sinkhole in Subiaco swallowed a Mercedes Benz parked on Centro Avenue Sunday night (pictured, the gray Mercedes-Benz at the start of the flood)

A Mercedes-Benz was parked directly above the sinkhole and onlookers watched in horror as the luxury car slowly submerged.

Video shows the vehicle’s windshield wipers trying to fight off the water as it crawls across the roof.

Police cordoned off the area as the water continued to rise.

The sinkhole opened directly below the luxury car and burst a water main, causing flooding in the busy street (shown, the roof of the Mercedes-Benz protrudes from the sinkhole and floodwaters)

There was no one in the car at the time and no injuries were reported.

“Our crews have been working all evening to repair the damaged main line and work will continue all day to ensure the road can be reopened safely,” a spokeswoman for Water Corporation said. Perth now.

“We expect the water supply to be restored by mid-late morning. Bottled water is available from our crews for those who need it.

Water Corporation officers began repairing the water main, footpath and road (above) Monday morning

The road is expected to reopen to traffic Monday afternoon once water supplies are restored (photo, Centro Avenue repairs following Sunday night’s sinkhole)

“Traffic management is in place and there are road diversions around the area, and motorists are being asked to exercise caution in the area.”

Photos from Monday morning show the street covered in mud as emergency services inspect the large hole.

The Water Corporation is set to begin restoring the road and footpath once water and electricity services are restored and the area is expected to be fully open to traffic from Monday afternoon.

The pedestrian path on the other side of Centro Avenue has remained open.