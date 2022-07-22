Terrifying moment festival-goer is gored in the groin during Spanish bull running event 

A reveler has cheated death after being mauled by a bull at an annual Spanish festival in which three others died after being gored in less than 24 hours.

Video footage shows the bare-chested man being trampled and pinned down by the enraged animal for nearly half a minute, his horns missing his head and stomach by just inches.

Other riders jumped around the bull, waving their arms manically in an attempt to divert his attention and move him away from his prey, but to no avail.

But the man finally managed to wriggle free, sprinting away and dove into the sea to escape what seemed almost certain death.

Local reports said he was later taken to hospital with a bleeding injury to his groin, as well as other minor cuts and bruises, but miraculously avoided serious life-threatening injuries.

The shocking incident took place Thursday afternoon at an annual event in the Costa Blanca resort of Moraira near Benidorm, known as the Bous a la Mar, which translates directly as Bulls in the Sea.

Other revelers responded by running around the bull and waving their arms to try to get his attention and persuade him to charge at them instead.

A bull drops bull run participants into the sea during the ‘Bous a la Mar’ festival

Runners dive into the sea to avoid the onrushing animals, but some sustain serious or even fatal injuries

Contestants spot and run away from the bull and try to drop it into the sea during the ‘Bous a la Mar’ festival

A temporary bullring has been set up in an enclosed arena on the dockside of the marina and bulls are released as revelers mock the animals and plunge into the water or climb onto platforms to avoid being charged and impaled.

On Wednesday, it emerged that three people had died in just 24 hours after being gored by bulls at other festivals in the area.

It was also confirmed that a 56-year-old man had lost his life in hospital after being taken to intensive care with head and blood injuries during an event in Picassent, near the city on Valencia’s east coast, on July 12. .

The local town hall said it had declared a day of mourning after learning of the man’s death.

The day before, a 50-year-old man named Josep Antoni Garcia Arnau died at another hospital in Valencia from injuries sustained after being thrown into the air by a bull at a festival in Meliana, a 40-minute drive north of Picassent.

He was diagnosed with seven broken ribs, one of which allegedly entered one of his lungs, causing a buildup of blood and fluid that ultimately claimed his life.

On Monday, it was confirmed that a 64-year-old Frenchman had died in hospital for nine days after being impaled at an annual festival in Pedreguer on the Costa Blanca, half an hour’s drive from Moraira.

All three men had participated in annual events known locally as Bous Al Carrer, which translates as Bulls on the Street.

Long-held traditions were canceled at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Spanish festival calendar is now back to normal.

The famous San Fermin festival in the northern city of Pamplona, ​​known internationally as the Running of the Bulls, was held earlier this month for the first time in two years.

No one was killed, but several revelers suffered blood injuries along the half-mile trail through the old town as they tried to outrun the bulls before being led to pens at the back of the arena.