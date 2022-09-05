Terrifying moment fairground ride crashes 50ft to the ground in India, leaving 15 people injured

<!–

This is when a fairground ride crashes after falling nearly 50 feet to throw thrill-seekers off their seats at a funfair in North Indian Punjab.

Carnival management staff and fairground bouncers fled after the impact, local media reported, and police opened an investigation into the cause of the accident in Phase 8 of the Mohali district on Sept. 4.

Footage showed the spinning drop tower losing speed before plunging instead of slowing down.

The impact throws fairground visitors off their seats as it collides with the platform.

Bystanders can shout next to the ride and watch their loved ones fall straight down without stopping.

Between 15-16 people were injured in the accident, including children, and five were admitted to a nearby hospital.

“A funfair was organized and the eyewitness told us that there was a technical problem with the swing and it had fallen,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsimran Singh Bal told the police. Indian Express.

Three men and two women were admitted to Phase-6 Civil Hospital for head and neck injuries after the fall.

The Mohali Trade Fair, which has since been shut down, is expected to last until September 11 this year.

Mohali’s deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said authorities are investigating whether the organizers had permission to hold the carnival.

He said the joyride was owned by Jaipur-based Mukesh Sharma.

Operators often move their attractions from city to city, with local fairs across the region.

Sunny Singh, one of the festival’s organizers, told the Hindu Times they had operated the ride many times before but ‘this has never happened’.

He said he plans to cooperate with the police.

An injured girl is pictured in the aftermath of the accident. Between 15-16 people were injured in the crash, including children, with five hospitalized