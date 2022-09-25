Terrifying moment cars at illegal street race zoom before two people are killed

A man and a woman were killed Saturday after an illegal street race in New Jersey caused a huge pile-up of cars, and a 37-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged in their deaths, his dangerous driving caught on video.

Gerald J. White was charged in the deaths of Timothy Ogden, 34, and Lindsay Weakland, 18, when his 2004 Infinity smashed into a 2014 Honda Accord and then ran into two pedestrians during the event in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Footage shows White’s car speeding away from an intersection before being clipped by another car and careening into a golf cart-type vehicle.

Weakland, of Carlisle, Pa., was one of the pedestrians White hit was pronounced dead at the scene, although police had trouble arriving due to bystanders trying to block their cars.

Ogden, a passenger in the Honda Civic that White crashed into, was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

It is unclear if anyone else was seriously injured, and prosecutors indicated that additional charges may be filed against White. The two victims killed were reportedly not in Wildwood to participate in the illegal car event.

White, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, also tried to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by police.

He was charged with two counts of vehicular assault, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and violating laws to protect public safety. He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

The pop-up car rally, organized by H20i, ensured that ‘hundreds if not thousands of people driving high-performance vehicles into an area without any planning, staging or permitting created the chaos that led to these deaths and injuries,’ Cape May prosecutors said Jeffrey Sutherland.

The videos showed a range of reckless behavior by drivers of high-powered cars, including burnouts, racing at high speeds without regard to traffic laws and donuts.

The result, along with the two deaths caused by White’s driving, was scores of cars crashing into storefronts, parking meters and each other, leaving authorities with a massive cleanup.

A witness who saw the fatal crash said White’s vehicle was going “like 80 miles an hour” and “ran four red lights.”

Olivia Galing of Rahway told NJ.com ‘we just heard a big bang, like a loud crash and everybody started running down so we went down to the corner and we saw the car up on the curb and they already had a sheet out. ‘

‘There were so many people queuing on the side of the road. Children stood in the middle of the street on the yellow lines and recorded things. So it would happen that someone would get hurt,” she added.

The ‘unsanctioned’ motoring event, known as H20i, is notorious for wreaking havoc in the cities it chooses to gather in as crowds cheer reckless driving

The rally in Wildwood, New Jersey left two people dead and scores of cars smashed as local police were overwhelmed by the large crowds

‘The game plan went right out the window’ according to Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron as thousands of people descended on the town to take part in the car rally

Police were so overwhelmed by crowds at the event that New Jersey State Police sent troopers to Wildwood to assist local police, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.

“The governor is sorry for the senseless injury and damage that has occurred in Wildwood as a result of this event,” Murphy spokeswoman Christi Peace said in a statement to NJ Advance Media.

Authorities at Wildwood were aware of the collection before it took place and released a statement saying “all visitors to the Wildwoods are welcome and expected to obey all ordinances and laws during their visit.”

But local police were quickly outmatched by large crowds that displayed boisterous behavior, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said.

“The game plan didn’t anticipate the amount of people that came down, which was in the thousands,” Byron said.

“That game plan went right out the window on the second day when the amount of people that were here grossly exceeded what was expected by the state police,” he continued.

The deaths have apparently forced organizers of H2oi to rethink their activities, as their Facebook page now shows that all administrators have left the group and an ominous message was placed in the ‘about’ section.

‘H2oi ocmd will never be the same,’ read the updated about me section. “Even though all the kids show sideshows [interlopers] stop coming, the laws they put in place for car modifications will never go away. It’s time to move on.’

The gathering has reportedly been around since the late 1990s, but increased crowds and more diligent authorities may leave the organization with no choice but to shut down.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released data showing that 20,175 died in car crashes in the first half of 2022, an increase of 0.5% from the first half of 2021.