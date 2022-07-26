Terrifying moment car explodes as it’s being refueled at Rio de Janeiro gas station

A Brazilian man was seriously injured and his was treated for minor injuries after their car exploded at a gas station while they were refueling.

Surveillance video from Rio de Janeiro station on Tuesday morning shows Mário Magalhães, 67, opening the trunk of his car before the vehicle suddenly explodes.

Due to the impact of the car explosion, Magalhães flew through the air and crashed to the ground.

His wife, Andreia Magalhães, who was standing next to the passenger door, managed to dodge the impact of the explosion.

A man stands next to Mário Magalhães after he was thrown to the ground at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday morning by the powerful impact of the explosion of his car.

Workers at the gas station have told local media that the car explosion was allegedly caused by the rust in the gas cylinder

A security camera captures the moment a car exploded on Tuesday as it was being filled with gasoline at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She can be seen in the video running away from the vehicle as the roof panels of the gas station collapsed to the ground. A gas station worker ran to check on her husband and motioned for help.

Mário Magalhães was rushed to the municipal hospital of Salgado Filho and underwent surgery, local media reported. He is in serious condition.

Andreia Magalhães was admitted to the municipal hospital of Souza Aguiar, where she was treated for minor injuries.

Mário Magalhães can be seen on a surveillance camera video behind his car trunk just before the vehicle exploded while refueling at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday morning. The 67-year-old man underwent surgery and is in serious condition

A frightened Andreia Magalhães (top center) ran away from the vehicle just after it exploded and knocked her husband Mário Magalhães (bottom center) to the ground at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Firefighters inspect the gas station in Rio de Janeiro where a car exploded while refueling on Tuesday morning

“I was refueling and his car was on the other side. Then he went to open the trunk of the car. The moment he did that, there was an explosion,” taxi driver Estevão Aguiar told O Dia newspaper. “It was all over him. At first we ran from fright, but then we went to help.’

Hugo Ruan, 25, who works as a clerk at the gas station, said the vehicle’s gas cylinder was rusty.

Henrique Schneider, the director of the vehicle inspection agency, which co-owns the gas station, said the car was last inspected on August 31, 2021 and the gas cylinder would go for service in January. He said he wasn’t sure if there are any inspection reports for the gas cylinder.