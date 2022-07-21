Terrifying moment bear follows hiker on Mount Rainier trail, getting within 10 feet of him

A hiker on Washington’s Mount Rainier recorded a shocking experience with a black bear chasing him along a hiking trail on July 16.

Yuriy Trebushnoy captured the terrifying encounter that lasted more than three minutes as he backed onto the trail with bear spray aimed at the bear.

“So I ran into this bear on the trail, I’m just walking backwards slowly,” Trebushnoy said at the beginning of the video, which he posted to facebookadding that the bear sometimes got as much as 10 feet away from him.

In the post, he described some “things to keep in mind” in a bear situation, including “Don’t panic!” and advised to ‘learn what to look out for’.

Trebushnoy said the encounter lasted about three minutes, with the big bear coming within 10 feet of the walker.

Trebushnoy posted the video of the incident to Facebook and listed some helpful tips for fellow hikers to keep in mind if they’re ever in a similar situation with a bear.

Trebushnoy said he “didn’t feel the need” to spray the bear – a non-lethal deterrent used by some hikers as a precaution – and added that this is his ninth encounter with a bear.

Using similar materials to pepper spray, the spray interferes with a bear’s ability to see, breathe and hear, giving a hiker precious time to leave the area.

Trebusnoy used experienced techniques to de-escalate the situation, including holding his nerve and not running.

“He’s calm, I’m calm for the most part,” Trebushnoy said, keeping his cool even as the bear walked close to him.

He also understood that the bear didn’t want to hurt him and says in the video ‘he doesn’t want to be around me, just like I don’t want to be around him’.

At no point did the bear seem aggressive, while Trebushnoy correctly theorized that the bear was simply looking for “a place wide enough for me to comfortably cross.”

After checking out a few different spots, the bear walked slowly along the trail into the woods, away from the walker.

Trebushnoy said he notified other hikers and park rangers of his encounter with the bear as soon as he descended the mountain.

Black bears can grow up to 6 feet long and three feet high, and larger males can weigh up to 600 pounds.

They are omnivores and attacks on humans by black bears are extremely rare.

Since 1900, 61 people have been killed by a black bear in the United States. By comparison, the much deadlier grizzly bear was responsible for 24 American deaths between 2000-2015.

Black bears are timid due to evolutionary factors, such as evolving alongside larger predators such as the saber-toothed tiger and terrible wolves.

This is how they discovered their love for climbing trees, as black bears are extremely capable climbers.