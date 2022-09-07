Terrifying moment baby is snatched from shopping trolley as her parents’ backs are turned

This is the terrifying moment a baby was snatched from a shopping cart when her parents turned their backs at a South African supermarket – just two weeks after a nearly identical case.

In the footage, a woman in her 50s calmly walks down the aisle in the freezer section of a Port Elizabeth Cash & Carry store, as if she were shopping.

But when she reaches the trolley of the 23-year-old mother and 28-year-old father, she suddenly extends her arms to the toddler.

In just one second, the baby is grabbed under the arms and dragged from the car by the alleged kidnapper and placed in a ‘motherly hug’.

Then the woman, who was then arrested before she could leave the store with an alleged accomplice, runs away with the little girl.

Moments later, the couple turns to put some frozen food in their cart and sees that their daughter has been stolen and screams loudly for help.

The quick-thinking father sprints to the front doors of the Cleary Park store and tells the guards that his baby has been grabbed and that he is locking the doors.

Just as the doors slam shut, a woman approaches the distraught father and points out that her daughter is being carried by her boyfriend, claiming it was all a “joke.”

The parents – who have never seen the two women aged 51 and 56 – grab their daughter back and the security personnel immediately called the police.

Both women were arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and taken to the police station, where they still insisted they were “just messing around”.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that after reviewing the CCTV footage, one of the women passes the cart, touches the baby’s head and then walks away.

She said: “Within seconds another woman approached and in an instant she grabbed the child and walked away as the parents were standing by the refrigerators.

“They stood with their backs to the trolley and the child was gone in a second, then the father turned and saw his baby was missing and ran for the doors.

“As the guard closed the doors, the first woman pointed out to the father that the child was with the second suspect and said they were ‘just kidding’.

The quick-thinking father sprints to the front doors of the Cleary Park store and tells the guards that his baby has been kidnapped and that he is locking the doors. Just as the doors slam, a woman approaches the distraught father and points out that her daughter is being carried by her boyfriend and claims it was all a ‘joke’

“Two women aged 51 and 56 were held while we were investigating an alleged kidnapping,” she said.

Naidu said the two women and the parents did not know each other.

It comes as just 18 days ago a similar snatch made British headlines when mother-of-two Danielle Wolff posted a store CCTV of her snatched baby daughter on Facebook.

Daniella Wolff, mother of two, had placed her daughter in the infant seat of her shopping cart as she picked items from the refrigerated meat fridges at her local SuperSpar store in the town of Alberton, near Johannesburg.

But as she turned her back to open the glass door and bent down to pick up the meat, a male shop assistant calmly walked over to her and snatched her baby from the shopping cart.

Camera images show how the butcher’s assistant lifts the baby from the trolley and walks away with the boy in his arms.

The shop assistant is seen carrying the baby away from her mother at the South African store

Mother of two Daniella Wolff with her husband Bradley

Wolff, from Alberton, turns to put the food in the cart, but is shocked to discover her eight-month-old daughter is missing.

As Wolff cries out in horror, she quickly turns to see her daughter being carried away by the store clerk who tried to walk out of sight behind a grocery aisle.

Wolff ran up to the employee and grabbed her baby from him as he screamed, “Where did you take her? What were you going to do with her?’

The shocked mother posted the SuperSpar security office’s CCTV to her Facebook and gave her own account of what happened.

She said, ‘I have her in my arms and when I get to the meat department I place her in the cart to free my hands and when I find what I’m looking for I bend over.

“In the blink of an eye, a stranger is seen in the video taking my daughter. I look up and she’s gone. I immediately look for her and find her in this man’s arms.

“Can I take her from him and tell me what he’s doing to my daughter? Why does he have her? He laughs and laughs and I say it’s not a joke and it’s not funny.

“He tells me he walked past the trolley and my daughter’s arms were up, so he picked her up. I’m stiff and confused. Why is he smiling? I tell him it’s not funny.

‘You don’t touch a child, you don’t take a child. I’m not sure what to do now and the man comes up to me again to ‘demonstrate’ what my daughter was doing.

“He said she wanted to go with him and I’m so angry, shocked, hysterical and I’m screaming ‘Where did you take her? What were you going to do with her?”

Wolff called her husband Bradley who rushed to the SuperSpar and, after reviewing the CCTV footage, insisted on reporting a case of attempted baby robbery.

The South African police were called and after seeing the video, the staff member, Mduduzi Tholebaon, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

He appeared in court and was released on bail and suspended from the SuperSpar for allegedly snatching Danielle and her husband Bradley’s baby from a cart.

A SuperSpar spokesperson said: “We have provided the CCTV footage to the police and management is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

“We are extremely relieved that a reported case of baby robbery was foiled on Sunday and we can confirm that we have immediately decided to suspend an employee.

“We will take further action based on the results of the ongoing investigation and the SPAR group is contacting the family to provide any assistance they may need, including counselling.

“The SPAR group takes a zero-tolerance approach to crime and will ensure the strongest possible impact on those who commit crimes in our stores to ensure customer safety.”

The videos of the double kidnapping attempts have shocked South Africa in a crime riddled nation where baby and child trafficking is now big business.