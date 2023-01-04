Terrifying moment as hundreds of men swarm over girl, 17, for ‘indecent dress’ in Iraq

<!–

Shocking footage has emerged of a teenage girl being attacked by a mob of men for dressing “indecently” at a motorcycle event in Iraq.

The 17-year-old girl was targeted by a male mob who accused her of distracting the attention of the motorcyclists at a motor racing event in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Video filmed and shared by a racegoer in Sulaymaniyah showed the teen attempting to run away from the area before being forced to run when a mob of men chased her.

The girl, who has Iranian nationality, wore a black vest top and skirt.

This comes as female protesters in Iran ripped off their hijabs, cut off their hair and battled officers last September over a woman who died after being attacked for not wearing a veil.

An Iranian woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for ‘encouraging prostitution’ after she removed her headscarf at a protest last year.

She is seen holding a tissue to her face as she walks away from the large crowd of men and boys who continue to yell and record her on their phones.

Other videos posted to TikTok showed her surrounded by bikers on the track as onlookers cheered them on.

A man is seen kicking her as she falls onto a parked car, while others surround her.

The site is said to be a famous venue for racing events that often involve female participants, and the girl, identified as L Tehrani, is said to be a regular at the track.

According to a report by Kurdistan’s Draw Media, at this particular event on December 30, men demanded that women be excluded.

The girl was accompanied by a male friend, A Khanaq, who tried to intervene and take her to safety.

But was instead beaten and stabbed by the mob according to a report in The National News.

Sixteen men have been arrested by Sulaymaniyah Police in connection with the incident and several knives and swords have also been recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Hundreds of men and boys chased the 17-year-old as she quickly ran to escape them