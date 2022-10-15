Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11

A disabled woman is too scared to leave her house after being taunted by them

Terrified families have told how they live in fear of a gang of young criminals who are ‘running a rampage’ – the leaders of which are an 11-year-old boy.

The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for the destruction of property, the destruction of vehicles and acts of violence.

A business owner is threatened with a fake firearm, a disabled woman is afraid to leave her home after being taunted and assaulted by a police officer.

The havoc in terraced streets close to the center of Blackpool was revealed in parliament this week by one of the seaside town’s Conservative MPs, Scott Benton. He said the gang had committed “hundreds of crimes” in the Talbot and Brunswick area over the past two years.

A middle-aged woman, who refused to be named, said: ‘They are a nightmare. There are fires all the time and all you hear is the sound of breaking glass. It used to be a nice place to live, but not anymore.’

Another woman blamed a family for most of the massacre, saying: “She’s the mother of the 11-year-old, but she’s got god knows how many other kids live with her — maybe 13 or 14 — but they’re not all hers . I believe the council is trying to evict her, but she refuses to go. The kids romp like they own the neighborhood.’

On Thursday, Mr Benton raised the issue with Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons. He said: ‘The leader is an 11-year-old boy who has been responsible for more than 80 different crimes, including assaulting a female police officer.

Unfortunately, Lancashire Police’s efforts to bring him to justice have been jeopardized by Blackpool Council’s children’s board, which has refused to criminalize teenagers.

‘Can we debate anti-social behavior in this House and whether the police have the right powers to deal with these problems?’

He described the 11-year-old as “completely out of control” adding: “Every time he commits a crime he is taken to the police station but he is released because of his age and ends up laughing at the officers.”

A spokesperson for the Blackpool Council said: ‘It is completely inaccurate to suggest that there has been any interference from child welfare services in the work of the police to deal with criminal acts or anti-social behavior by young people. The Youth Justice Partnership in Blackpool rightly takes a ‘child first’ approach to antisocial behavior in children, but this does not mean that violations are taken lightly.’

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the issues. We are proactively working with more community officers, plainclothes officers and officers on horseback to tackle crime and antisocial behavior in the area.’