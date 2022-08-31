Terrified bull is tied up as flaming torches are attached to its horns at Spanish festival

Nauseous images have surfaced of a bull howling with fear like it’s tied to a pole with a rope while the kidnappers attach flaming torches to its horns at a bull run festival in Spain.

The poignant clip, shot August 18 in the municipality of Museros, Valencia, shows the moment the bull is lashed to a pole as event organizers pressed a flammable device to its horns.

Guards light the torches, causing the animal to groan in fear and anger, before the beast is released and sent through the streets chasing the festival-goers.

The footage was released yesterday by Spain’s PACMA (Animalist Party Against Mistreatment of Animals), which is campaigning to end the country’s widely celebrated but cruel practice.

A bull with flaming horns is known as a ‘toro embolado’ – or ‘bull with balls’ – and can be seen in many Spanish cities during bull runs.

The locals try to dodge the bull as it rips through the city’s roads, but the pain caused by the flames usually drives the animal into a frenzy, making them even more dangerous.

A PACMA spokesperson said: ‘The PACMA Animalist Party has shared a video that could hurt the sensibilities of many, but not because of physical violence, but because of the cries of fear of a bull.

“The footage shows how he is met as he leaves his enclosure by several dozen men who scream and quickly surround him and even pounce on it to anchor him to the pole where the devices will be placed on his horns.”

They said it was a “situation that livestock experience with great sensitivity,” which amounts to “real torture,” according to veterinary reports that have documented similar events.

The political party said bulls are tortured at more than 17,000 events that take place across Spain each year, stressing that Valencia has the highest number.

They said Valencia has more than 300 municipalities that celebrate this type of event and that seven people have died so far this year as a result of their participation.

They added that this was the worst year on record in terms of human deaths, equaling 2015.

The goal of PACMA is ‘to bring to light what bullfighting fans and business people prefer to hide: the grossest side of bullfighting and bullfighting’.

The party claims the practice “distorts” Spanish culture and “brings out the worst in people.”

They are planning a protest in the capital Madrid in September to call for a ban on bullfighting in Spain, claiming that a petition in support of a ban has already garnered more than 60,000 signatures.

Footage of the disturbing incident was released days after a burning bull stabbed a young man to death in a nearby Valencia municipality.

Shocking footage shows Adrian Martinez Fernandez, 24, being crushed by an enraged beast in the city of Vallada on Sunday, August 21.

The animal whose horns had been set on fire for the festival turned Fernandez around, then stabbed him as terrified festival-goers, standing only a few feet away but protected by railings, watched in disbelief.

The 24-year-old, who had traveled from Almansa to attend the festivities, was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution with no apparent injuries.

But the attack had ruptured his spleen and caused several other internal injuries, leaving medical personnel with no hope of saving his life.

The city council later suspended the night of the bullfight that was to take place later in the day, as well as another even scheduled for Monday morning due to the young man’s death.

Instead, a minute of silence was held in the city’s Plaza to honor Fernandez after locals received the news that he had passed away.

The city also sent their support and expressed their “regret and solidarity” to the 24-year-old’s family and friends.

The municipality of Vallada celebrated its patron saint festivities in honor of San Bertomeu, the Santísimo Cristo del Monte Calvario and the Virgen de Gracia.

The festivities ended last Sunday, marking a week of celebrations.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, locals had reportedly welcomed the festival’s long-awaited return.

But several people have died this year and dozens have been injured in bull runs across Spain, when enthusiastic festival-goers were caught returning from the pandemic’s controversial practice.