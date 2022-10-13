Terri Irwin still wears a mask outdoors like it’s 2020 while grocery shopping on the Sunshine Coast

Terri Irwin disguised himself to run errands on the Sunshine Coast just as the Australian government ended its Covid isolation requirements.

The 57-year-old wore a blue face mask and practiced social distancing while shopping at a supermarket in the rural town of Beerwah last Thursday.

The Crikey! It is the Irwins star who wore a light blue T-shirt, jeans and gray sneakers and was aware of her surroundings.

She wore her long hair loosely, tied a navy blue sweater around her waist and wore a wristwatch as an accessory.

At one point she was spotted in the supermarket with a trolley full of stuff.

Terri, the widow of the late conservationist Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, stocked up on toilet paper and even bought packs of two rival brands.

She looked relieved as she returned to her car with her groceries after walking from the store to her car.

It comes after Terri’s daughter Bindi, 24, spoke last year about the impact Covid had on her family.

She spoke to Page six about the challenges the Irwins have faced during the pandemic, including lockdowns, border closures and financial hardship.

“It’s probably been the hardest time of our lives, except when Father died,” Bindi said.

She explained that because Australia Zoo has “more than a thousand animals”, the location cannot close – even if there are no tourists generating revenue.

“We still had to feed all our animals, do checks,” she said, adding, “It’s like we’re still open, but no visitors.”

Terri said the early months of 2020 were particularly difficult, as she had to spend $80,000 a week to feed the 1,200 animals.

