Terri Irwin is ‘privately considering’ selling Australia Zoo after Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, is considering the possibility of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report.

Founded in 1970 as Beerwah Reptile Park by Steve’s father Bob Irwin, the Sunshine Coast zoo is one of Australia’s most iconic tourist attractions, but ran into financial difficulties during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.

New idea magazine, citing sources close to the family, reports Terri, 58, is open to the option of offloading the company for personal and professional reasons.

“There was joy, unbearable loss and in recent years there have been very difficult financial times thanks to the Covid border closures affecting tourist revenues,” the insider said.

Terri supposedly has doubts about handing over the zoo to her daughter Bindi, 24, who only welcomed her first child, Grace Warrior, last year.

“It’s a great time for her, and Terri doesn’t want to burden her with the pressures of running the family zoo,” a source told the Australian tabloid.

While the sale of the zoo is still “just a thought” at this stage, insiders say the suggestion alone was “strongly opposed” by Terri’s 18-year-old son Robert.

“Robert begs Terri to give him the Australia Zoo,” said a source. “He understands that it’s time for his mother to step back quickly.

“He has told both Terri and Bindi that it would make more sense if he took over. He would do anything to ensure that his father’s zoo and the realization of all his mother’s hard work remain in the family.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Australia Zoo for comment.

The Irwins first acknowledged in February 2021 that their zoo was in dire straits due to Covid restrictions.

And in November of that year, an Australia Zoo employee alleged to New Idea that layoffs were taking place at the wildlife sanctuary.

The source said “several key staff members” were fired within a few weeks.

Last year, Bindi also admitted that her late father Steve’s legacy nearly collapsed as the family struggled to keep Australia Zoo operational during the pandemic.

The zoo was forced to close for 78 days in 2020-21 due to Covid, but the Irwins still had to pay $80,000 a week to feed the animals.

The huge expense placed the tourist attraction in a difficult financial situation.

“The zoo relies on international visitors, and with the borders closed, even some state borders closed, and even Aussies struggling to get home, that’s a significant portion of their income gone,” a source said.

It comes after Robert praised his mother in an interview last month and said it was courageous for her to continue his late father’s conservation efforts rather than sell the zoo when he died.

The teenage conservationist was visibly moved as he discussed Terri’s strength as a single mother and her choice not to sell Australia Zoo after the shocking death of his father Steve in September 2006.

“She could have sold the zoo and just raised us. And we could have just squirreled away and have a little hidden life,’ he said.

Robert admitted that wouldn’t have been “wrong,” but instead, Terri chose to continue her late husband’s valuable work.

“She could see this legacy and knew it could continue to grow and get bigger and better every year and she did just that,” he added.

“She raised us. She kept the zoo through hard times. I get emotional just thinking about it. She is an absolute wonder woman.’

Robert called her the ‘force of nature’ behind Australia Zoo, just as his father was before his death.

“Everyone saw Dad as this larger-than-life character, which he was in real life, 120 percent, every day. But Mom is the one who kept it going; it’s pretty special.’

Elsewhere, Robert reflected on his admiration for Terri, saying that he never fully understood the roles she had to play after his father’s death.

“I don’t think I really fully understood, didn’t quite understand what a powerful person and brave person she is and was, until I really started to enter some kind of adulthood,” he said.