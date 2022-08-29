Terri Irwin chauffeured from Qantas lounge to a flight to Cairns with daughter Bindi and baby Grace

Terri Irwin received VIP treatment at Brisbane airport on Friday when she flew to Cairns with her daughter Bindi, 24-year-old husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior.

The 58-year-old was driven to the gate in an airport buggy from the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge.

Irwin’s matriarch was the last to board the plane as the famed family embarked on their annual trip to the Steve Irwin Reserve, near Weipa in far northwest Queensland.

The family stood out in their signature khaki outfits in the terminal.

Terri was wearing green pants, a beige ‘Steve Lives’ T-shirt and a pair of comfy Nike sneakers.

She chose a carpet bag as a carry-on and wore her hair in a neat ponytail.

Chandler also dressed in khaki while Bindi opted for a chic ensemble – jeans and a black blazer.

Meanwhile, baby Grace was cute as a button in a floral pink top and matching pink leggings.

The little toddler has just had breakfast and was seen holding her empty bowl and spoon.

Last week, Bindi became emotional after seeing her daughter marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin.

She took Grace for a walk through the Australia Zoo and noticed her excitement at seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin with a koala.

The conservationist posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram of Grace walking to the big screen and reaching for Steve in amazement.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star at the video: ‘Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mom and dad Bunny and grandpa Crocodile with Grace.

“She loves them (and koalas) dearly.”

“Every time she walks through the zoo, she looks for pictures of her grandparents and it’s beyond beautiful,” Bindi added.

Her precious post caught the attention of many of her 4.9 million Instagram followers, who left supportive comments.

A fan acknowledged the bittersweet moment when Steve tragically passed away in 2006, years before meeting his first grandchild.

Chandler had some antibacterial wipes with him to protect the family

“Now we’re crying too,” they wrote, before another follower said it was “so beautiful” to see Steve “guarding” his granddaughter.

Bindi and her Florida-born husband Chandler welcomed Grace in March last year.

The couple first met in 2013 when Chandler, 25, was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

The young parents have embraced parenting with family days out on walks and visits to the zoo.

Bindi’s father Steve died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef.

After his death, Steve’s family, including his children Bindi and Robert, widow Terri and son-in-law Chandler, continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo.

Terri made sure he wore a face mask for the flight