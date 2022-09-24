Termites love global warming, the rate of their wood chewing gets significantly faster in warmer weather

Wood-feeding termites (Microcerotermes spp) in their nest. Credit: Johan Larson, Author Provided



When we consider termites, we may think of the danger they can pose to our homes once they settle in and start eating wood. But in fact only about 4% of termite species are considered worldwide as pests that could eat your home at some point.

In nature, wood-eating termites play a broad and important role in warm tropical and subtropical ecosystems. By feeding on wood, they recycle essential nutrients to the soil and return carbon to the atmosphere.

Our new research, published today in Science, quantified for the first time how much termites love the heat. The results are striking: we found that termites eat dead wood much faster in warmer conditions. For example, termites in a region with temperatures of 30℃ will eat wood seven times faster than in a place with temperatures of 20℃.

Our results also indicate a growing role for termites in the coming decades as climate change increases their potential habitat across the planet. And this, in turn, could lead to more carbon stored in dead wood being released into the atmosphere.

Dead wood in the global carbon cycle

trees play a central role in the global carbon cycle. They absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis, and about half of this carbon is incorporated into new plant mass.

while most trees grows slowly in height and diameter every year, a small part dies. Their remains then end up in the dead wood pool.

This is where carbon accumulates, until the deadwood is either burnt or rotten by consumption by microbes (fungi and bacteria), or insects such as termites.

If the dead wood pool is used up quickly, the carbon stored there will quickly be released back into the atmosphere. But if the decay is slow, the size of the deadwood pool can increase, slowing the build-up of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere.

For this reason, it is vital to understand the dynamics of the community of organisms that digest dead wood, as it can help scientists predict the effects of climate change on the carbon stored in terrestrial ecosystems.

This is important because the release of dead wood into the atmosphere could accelerate the rate of climate change. Longer storage can slow climate change.

Testing how fast termites eat dead wood

Scientists generally understand the conditions that favor the consumption of dead wood by microbes. We usually know their activity doubles with every 10℃ rise in temperature. Microbial decay of dead wood is also typically faster in humid conditions.

On the other hand, scientists knew relatively little about the global distribution of deadwood-eating termites, or how this distribution would respond to different temperatures and moisture levels in different parts of the world.

To better understand this, we first developed a protocol for assessing deadwood termite consumption and tested it in a savanna and rainforest ecosystem. in northeastern Queensland.

Our method involved placing a series of mesh-covered logs in a few locations on the ground surface. Half of the blocks had small holes in the mesh, which allowed termites to gain access. The other half had no such holes, so only microbes could get to the blocks through the mesh.

We collected logs every six months and found that the blocks covered with mesh with holes decayed faster than those without, meaning that the contribution of termites to this decay was actually significant.

But while the test told us about termites in Queensland, it didn’t tell us what they might do elsewhere. Our next step was to reach out to colleagues who could deploy the woodblock protocol in their study locations around the world, and they accepted the invitation enthusiastically.

Ultimately, more than 100 employees joined the effort at more than 130 locations in different habitats across six continents. This broad coverage allowed us to assess how termite wood consumption varied with climatic factors, such as average annual temperature and rainfall.

Termites like heat and not too much rain

For the logs only accessible to microbes, we confirmed what scientists already knew: that the decay rate at all sites roughly doubled for every 10 ℃ increase in average annual temperature. Decay rates increased further when sites had more annual rainfall, such as in the rainforests of Queensland.

For the termite logs, we saw a much stronger relationship between decay rates and temperature — dead wood generally decayed nearly seven times faster in locations 10℃ hotter than others.

To put this into context, termite activity meant logs near tropical Darwin on the northern fringes of Australia decayed more than ten times faster than those in temperate Tasmania.

Our analyzes also showed that termite consumption of the logs was highest in warm areas with low to moderate annual rainfall. For example, termite decay was five times faster in a subtropical desert in South Africa than in a tropical rainforest in Puerto Rico.

This may be because termites safely in their mounds have access to water deep in the ground during dry times, while waterlogging can limit their ability to forage for dead wood.

Termites and Climate Change

Our results were synthesized into a model to predict how termite deadwood consumption might change globally in response to climate change.

In the coming decades, we predict increased termite activity as climate change projections show suitable habitats for termites to expand north and south of the equator.

This means that the deadwood pool will speed up the carbon cycle, releasing carbon dioxide captured by trees back into the atmosphere, which could limit the storage of carbon in these ecosystems. Reducing the amount of carbon stored on land could then start a feedback loop to accelerate the pace of climate change.

We have long known that human-induced climate change would favor a few winners, but leave many losers. It looks like the humble termite is likely to be one such winner, poised to experience significant global expansion in its prime habitat.

Termites may play a bigger role in future ecosystems

This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license.