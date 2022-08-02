Terminally-ill university lecturer, 55, who mooned a speed camera for his bucket list is cleared

A terminally ill college teacher who put a speed camera on his bucket list has been acquitted of all criminal wrongdoing today – as police launch an investigation into the incident.

Darrell Meekcom, 55, was arrested by several officers in the yard of his home in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, last November after dropping his pants on a van with mobile speed cameras.

After the incident, three police cars pulled up outside the home of Mr Meekcom – who also has Parkinson’s disease and heart and kidney problems – and demanded to be let in.

When the disabled father of two refused, officers reportedly raided his home and kicked in the garden gate before wrestling Mr. Meekcom to the ground to handcuff him.

Footage filmed by his wife, Mr. Meekcom, who used to lecture medical students at Birmingham City University, can be heard saying: ‘Have you never wanted to use a speed camera? Well I did.’

Mr Meekcom was subsequently arrested and transported to the station before being released under investigation.

After being acquitted today of a public order offense at the Redditch Magistrates Court, Mr Meekcom reprimanded the West Mercia police on ‘three charges’ and said ‘when you’re unwell you don’t want this’.

The court heard that several police officers arrested the teacher in the garden of his home in Kidderminster, Worcestershire

He said: ‘I am very satisfied. The truth comes to the surface like oil. You don’t go to those extremes. The magistrates summed it up perfectly.

“It took a hammer to smash an acorn. It was just a bunch of young kids, there was no leadership there.

“They said only that one body cam could be used as evidence. I said that wasn’t fair.

“My lawyer has contacted the West Mercia Police Department three times to get more footage.

“Since November last year it has been unbelievable. The police interview at the station, they were really rude.

“They changed the cost three times. If you’re sick, you don’t want this.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have done it after all, but when you die you think about things differently.”

West Mercia Police confirmed they had received a complaint, which would then be referred to their Professional Standards Department for review.

Chairman of the bench Judge Charles Townsend said: ‘After a long hearing and a lengthy discussion, we conclude as follows.

“We note that at no point during the hour-long incident you cooperated with or notified police of any health concerns until you were taken to the ground.

“We believe that on Friday, November 5, the police acted very lawfully in arresting you.

“But given the serious health issues you’re dealing with, it was appropriate to clap your hands together, given the potential consequences of putting your hands behind your back.

“We therefore find you not guilty of resisting arrest and that your defense of self-protection has been accepted.

“You are free to leave.”

Police bodycam footage was played to Redditch magistrates today. Mr Meekcom showed to West Mercia Police Officer PC Gareth Jones: ‘I used a speed camera. I am terminally ill. I have Parkinson’s partner.’

Sarah Hurd, the prosecutor, told the court today that the police had been to the teacher’s home “on matters the court did not need to know about”.

She said Mr Meekcom was uncooperative when officers arrived at the address and abused them before resisting arrest.

Ms Hurd opened the case, adding that it had been only a “short piece of obstruction” but that the defendant’s actions were “unjustified”.

She continued: “For things you don’t need to know about agents came to the defendant’s address on November 5 about 12:30 p.m.

“They went to investigate a crime and knock on the door. The suspect answers through a window and says he will not cooperate. He won’t give his name or discuss anything with the officers.’

The court heard that because he continued to refuse to cooperate, Meekcom was “taken to the scene” before informing officers that he had “very serious health problems.”

Police bodycam footage played in court showed Mr Meekcom telling West Mercia police officer Gareth Jones: ‘I used a speed camera. I am terminally ill. I have Parkinson’s partner.’

The father of two, who has multiple system atrophy, is also said to have verbally assaulted the arresting officers and called a “c***” before singing Monty Python’s “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.”

Thinking back to the incident, PC Jones said, “He said right away you were jerks, you reckless jerks. I was concerned about what he would do now.

He added: “From the very beginning, he did what he could to stop us. We put the handcuffs on as we listened to him about his health.

“He sang to me, called me out, commented on my hair, made it difficult.

‘All I know is that the bits he sang to me came from’ [Always Look On] The sunny side of life.’

Meekcom, a registered nurse, previously appeared before magistrates wearing a t-shirt depicting cartoon character Bart Simpson waving his behind at police.

The same image was sprayed on an underpass near his home by a graffiti artist known as the Scottish Banksy, as the lawsuit gained worldwide fame.

Meekcom said at the time that he was “stunned” at the “heavy-handed” response and accused West Mercia police of “outrageous bullying”.

He also dismissed the “trumped up” charges, claiming that officers were “looking for something small to tackle me.”

The teacher adds: ‘It is pathetic. What an absolute waste of public money. This is an escalation of what they have done. You can’t keep changing and changing it until you find something that fits.

‘What are they going to come up with now? They are literally looking for every little thing to attract me.

“I pulled my pants down and aimed at a speed camera. That’s all I did.’

Meekcom lives with his wife Sarah, 36, and their two daughters.