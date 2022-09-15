Terminally ill Australian Olympic swimming coach Dick Caine hit with more sexual assault charges

Retired Sydney swimming coach Dick Caine has been indicted on more charges as police continue the alleged historical sexual abuse of his former students.

Strike Force Coco first charged the 76-year-old in June after he was arrested at his home in Condell Park for allegedly abusing a teenage girl at a swimming school in South Sydney’s Carss Park in the 1970s.

Since then, he has been charged with various offenses, including carnal knowledge of a girl between the ages of 10 and 17, and assaulting a woman and committing a sexual act against a person between the ages of 14 and 16.

Dick Caine has been charged with the alleged historical sexual abuse of teenage girls while he was their swimming coach at Carss Park more than 40 years ago

Caine appeared in Downing Center local court on Thursday and was charged with four additional charges of assaulting a woman and committing an act of indecency, as well as two charges of sexual assault.

The new charges relate to alleged sex crimes committed in the early 1980s against a girl – aged between 13 and 15 – while under his authority as a swimming coach.

Caine remains in court and is now charged with 27 offences.

Investigations under Strike Force Coco are ongoing.