Teresa Giudice’s hair is both mocked and celebrated by social media users after she ties the knot

Numerous Twitter users expressed their views on how Teresa Giudice’s hair was styled at her wedding ceremony, which took place Saturday in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Notably, the 50-year-old reality TV personality’s locks were styled in a large bun that sat atop her head and was held in place by a crown.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was widely mocked for her haircut, which has earned her comparisons to science fiction characters and fellow television figures, although several users also shared their admiration for the hard-to-style look.

Several users commented on the sheer volume of Giudice’s hair during the wedding.

One person commented that she wanted to find out ‘exact weight of’ [her] wedding hair.’

One user said the reality TV personality writing may have asked her hairstylist to give her “the Snooki special,” and another noted that the Jersey Shore cast’s hair went out of style in 2009.

An Instagram user reposted a photo stating that ‘unconfirmed reports say Joey and Melissa’ [Gorga] crept into Teresa’s wedding hair.’

Several others made their disdain for the Giudice’s haircut clearly visible.

One of the many users wrote that her “hair was a disaster, even for a wedding in New Jersey!”

Another commented that her “wedding hair looks exactly like Gwen Shamblin’s, only worse.”

The reality TV personality’s detractors often spoke of the sheer boldness of her appearance, and one described it as “CAMP.”

However, several others were positive about Giudice’s hairstyle choice for the evening.

One user expressed her support by writing, “The higher your hair, the closer you are to heaven. This is the old school Teresa I fell in love with! Queen of New Jersey!’

Another expressed her enthusiasm for the occasion with, “Sis said if you’re going to do it, do it big!”

One person summed up many of the comments by writing, “Teresa looks so happy. That’s all that matters.’

Giudice was first revealed to start seeing Ruelas, 47, in July 2020.

The reality TV personality was previously married to her ex-husband Joe from 1999 to 2020.

The former couple shared four daughters named Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, ages 21, 16, 17 and 12.

The influencer started seeing Ruelas and the former couple announced they were engaged last October.