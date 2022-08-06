Teresa Giudice’s ex wishes her soon-to-be husband Luis Ruelas luck dealing with his former in-laws

Teresa Guidice and Luis Ruelas are scheduled to walk down the aisle on Saturday, but some behind-the-scenes drama has already overshadowed the big day.

Joe Giudice, 50, the ex-husband of the bride-to-be, also 50, said he wishes the duo the best before making a joke about his former in-laws, Joe and Melissa Gorga, to TMZ.

“I dealt with that thorn in my side for twenty years.” he joked. “Unfortunately, they always come by.”

Joe and Louie reportedly met last year when they all traveled to the Bahamas for a family vacation. It’s unclear if the topic of in-laws was ever brought up, but according to a source, Joe gave his blessing to the union.

“Teresa and Joe are doing a great job co-parenting and supporting each other and supporting their daughters. Teresa is very grateful that Joe and Louie have also grown closer and that Joe has given them his blessing. Joe is and has always been a great father.’

Teresa and her sister-in-law and The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, 53, haven’t always gotten along. Melissa is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe, 52.

As for their response to their former brother-in-law’s statement, the Gorgas have no comment, saying through a representative “he’s not worth it.”

It looks like the Gorgas won’t be there to watch Teresa and Louie take their vows at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, even though they were invited.

Page six quoted a source claiming that part of it stems from Melissa not being invited to be a bridesmaid and Joe Gorga thought it was a sign of disrespect.

Speaking on his wife’s Melissa Gorga on Display podcast in May, the entrepreneur said, “Whether she liked my wife or not, she basically punches me in the face, and she doesn’t respect me, and she makes it’s hard on me.’

The source also said: “A very exciting ‘Housewives’ finale was filmed earlier this week.”

Teresa has not commented on the divestiture, but a second insider said the blowout was caused by Teresa allegedly spreading a rumor that “would cause drama” within Melissa and Joe’s marriage.

Both Gorgas were noticeably absent from photos of Teresa’s and Louie’s bachelor and bachelorette parties together.

The wedding will be included as part of a RHONJ special to be seen at a later date.

Joe and Teresa Guidice were married for 20 years and had four daughters together, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12.

Things started to go south for the couple when both were convicted on charges of mail, wire transfer and bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa spent 15 months in prison while Joe spent 41 months behind bars before the 2014 conviction. Joe was deported to his native Italy after being released and the couple divorced in 2020.

Teresa and Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas became engaged in October 2021.

He is the father of two sons, David and Nicholas, with ex-wife Marisa DiMartino.