Teresa Giudice shows curves in black bikini on Instagram and shares family photos with Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice showed off her fit physique in a black bikini in an Instagram post from her family vacation in Mexico on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old reality star had her curves on display in a tiny Chanel two-piece as she posed by a pool in Tulum’s Rosa Negra.

“Tulum,” Teresa captioned it along with a black heart emoji for her approximately 2.3 million followers.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star also posted a group portrait with her husband Luis Ruelas, 47, and their children from previous relationships.

The dynamic couple have six children together: Giudice shares daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, while Ruelas is father to sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21 , from a previous relationship.

“White Party New Year’s Eve 2023,” Teresa wrote as the caption.

Teresa and Luis got married last August in East Brunswick, New Jersey, after getting engaged in October 2021.

The lead up to their marriage and Teresa’s family drama involving brother Joe Gorga, 43, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 43, will be featured in the upcoming season of RHONJ.

Teresa’s fellow RHONJ co-stars Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider attended the wedding, but her fellow co-star Melissa and brother Joe skipped it.

Luis and Teresa enjoy the holidays together for the first time since their marriage.

Luis and Teresa, shown on Instagram last month, are enjoying the holidays together for the first time since their wedding

It comes after the beloved duo admitted they are still keeping the spark alive in the bedroom, after claiming they had sex five times a day in August.

Teresa told People on Friday, “That was on our honeymoon. Your figure morning, afternoon, night and in between. But I mean listen, my point is, if you don’t, then that’s not normal. That means you love the person you’re with and want to be with… I mean, if not, why would you be with that person?’

“It’s normal when you love someone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ruelas agreed, stating: “[During the honeymoon] I’m like, “I’m going home with a lot of clean clothes,” because we stayed naked a lot, but it was like… I’m paying attention [her] needs.’

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey returns for its season 13 premiere on February 7.