Teresa Giudice says her brother Joe Gorga hasn’t reached out to her about missing her wedding

Teresa Giudice’s feud with her brother Joe Gorga has caught the attention of many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, and she asked a lot of questions about it at BravoCon on Saturday.

The 50-year-old New Jersey resident spoke to DailyMail.com about the drama surrounding her family at the event in New York City.

Giudice and Gorga had a huge argument while filming the season 13 finale of RHONJ over rumors that his wife, Melissa, had kissed their longtime friend Nick Barrotta.

Their quarrel caused the Gorgas to skip Teresa’s second marriage to her new husband Luis Ruelas, which Joe Gorga regrets.

“He hasn’t approached me,” Giudice told the DailyMail.com. “It’s just crazy how he would say that to the press, but then I never got a call, so…”

She also told Admission to Hollywood that it is “painful” to see Joe and Melissa at the big three-day convention.

She answered a number of other questions during the DailyMail.com interview, including some about her wedding day.

“The best thing to do is be together… wake up next to him every morning and go to bed with him,” she said. “I basically go all day and say to myself, ‘I can’t wait to go to bed with him.’ And he says he says the same. I’m like “Did you do it?”‘

Her husband added: ‘Just doing things together. There was a lot of time in our lives when we did things alone. You know, with the kids alone or watching TV alone. You do all these things alone. Now it’s great to have a partner who really wants their hands in the sand with you.”

Teresa said she “can’t wait” for fans to hear her daughters’ speeches at the wedding.

One of those daughters, 21-year-old Gia, also talked about the wedding and the drama surrounding it.

“It’s definitely hard to get a family drama to play in public, it’s never easy,” Gia said. “I’ve also been through this for so long that I’m doing my best to shut it out. But it will certainly be frustrating.’

Despite the drama surrounding it, Gia said it was a great wedding and life for her mom has been great ever since.

“It’s great,” she said. “We’re really doing great, we’re such a well put together family.”

Gia went on to say that the show’s upcoming 13th season will have quite a few big moments that fans will enjoy.

“I honestly think this season will change a lot of people’s perspectives,” she said. “Family members of mine are speaking out who normally never do, and I think everyone is a little tired of the BS and lying is especially good at a time that was difficult for my family. I think a lot of fans will see a new side unleash this season.”

