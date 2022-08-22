WhatsNew2Day
Teresa Giudice reveals the luxurious items she gifted her bridesmaids following Luis Ruelas wedding

Entertainment
Teresa Giudice reveals the luxury items she gifted her bridesmaids – including meaningful rosary and CBD candies – after Luis Ruelas’ wedding

Published: 00:33, 23 August 2022 | Updated: 00:36, August 23, 2022

Teresa Giudice has revealed the luxury items she gifted her bridesmaids after her wedding to Luis Ruelas earlier this month.

The 50-year-old Real Housewives Of New Jersey star gave her girls an assortment of lavish gifts, from a meaningful rosary to skincare products and CBD candies.

‘I was able to put together the cutest personalized travel bags for each of my bridesmaids and some very special people who made my day amazing!’ she began in the caption of the post, which was shared Monday.

'I was able to put together the cutest personalized travel bag': Teresa Giudice revealed the luxury items she gifted her bridesmaids after her wedding to Luis Ruelas earlier this month

“I hand-selected everything that went in the bag because they’re my absolute favorite products and I wanted them for my absolute favorite people!”

The post started with a photo of her daughter Gia with her custom ‘GG’ travel bag.

She then showed the dazzling jewelry her girls were given, including a sparkling rosary with a photo of her deceased parents.

The women were also given a range of Lancome skin care products, turmeric and ginger gummies, and even a bottle of tequila.

Treat her girls! The post started with a photo of her daughter Gia with her custom 'GG' travel bag

Self-care: The gift bag contained CBD candies and personal lubricant

Makeup magic: she gave her girls some pretty makeup

“Bags from @lilyandbean,” she continued in the post. Handmade rosary and bracelets from @chloeestreasures My favorite @lancomeofficial products! @wearetumeri @olaplex’s amazing face mask with the best hair care system @unclebuds_hemp with gummies!

@madebymary with personalized necklaces for everyone @stmoritz tanning glow! My fave @danostequila & catch a few more on my next post!’

In a follow-up post, she showed the facial roller, makeup and close-up of the custom tote bag given to the bridesmaids.

Red or not! The bridesmaids also got some red lipstick

Skin is in: Giudice showered her girls with collagen-infused skincare products

Revitalizing: She threw a crystal jade roller and gua sha. in

Giudice and Ruelas, 46, were married on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

They started their honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece, and are now in Italy.

Starting a buzz! Giudice gave her girls some tequila too

Just married! Giudice and Ruelas, 46, were married on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests

1 of 3,290

