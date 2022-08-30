Teresa Giudice reveals she has sex ‘twice a day’ with new husband Luis Ruelas

<!–

Teresa Giudice spilled all about her hot and heavy sex life with new husband Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, 50, revealed that she and Luis have sex “twice a day.”

“Literally every day, twice a day…morning and evening,” she told Dorinda Medley and Dolores Cantina during the Evening With The Housewives event on the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Friday.

“We’re very sexual and I love it. Because when you love someone, that’s how you want to be with them. I can’t take my hands off him, he can’t take his hands off me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth.’

The reveal may not really come as a shock to fans of the pair, who have traveled all over the PDA during their epic honeymoon, from Greece to Italy.

Giudice and Ruelas were married three weeks ago at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

DailyMail was in New Jersey to witness the queen of reality TV – donning a crown and dripping with jewelry – as she nervously held a piece of card on which she read the vows she had written herself.

The couple honeymooned in Mykonos, Greece, Capri, Italy, and are now in San Francisco.

Their honeymoon in Europe was spectacular.

They were first seen kissing on the beach in Mykonos, which DailyMail talked about exclusively.

They then dined in Positano and took a speedboat to Capri where they entered the Blue Cave, which they called The Cave Of Love.

They shopped at Dior and watched the sunset together.