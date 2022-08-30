Teresa Giudice moves her honeymoon with Luis Ruelas to San Francisco

Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had the time of her life during her honeymoon in Greece and Italy with new husband Luis Ruelas, 48.

The 50-year-old reality TV diva loved the holiday so much that she shared several photos.

The Bravo beauty was seen in her blue Fendi two-piece as she kissed Ruelas on the lips while on the beach in Calilo, Mykonos.

Bikini babe on the beach: Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had the time of her life during her honeymoon in Greece with new husband Luis Ruelas, 48, and continues to post flashback photos on Instagram

Kisses galore: The 50-year-old reality TV diva also got a kiss from her new husband Luis

“Calilo the island of love ❤️ # my husband,” Joe Giudice’s ex-wife wrote in her caption to her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In another post, Teresa can be seen beaming receiving kisses from Luis as she models a deep silk cream and gold cocktail dress that she paired with large hoop earrings and adorable pink kitten heels.

The stars have been generous in sharing their photos from the romantic getaway.

Throughout the past week, both Teresa and Luis have been posting photos from the Mediterranean vacation to their Insta Stories.

Happy wife, happy life: ‘Calilo the island of love ❤️ # my husband,’ Joe Giudice’s ex-wife wrote in her caption to her 2.3 million Instagram followers

The good life: Not only did she wear a Fendi bikini top, she also wore oversized Chanel sunglasses

Her Back: This photo was taken from the back while she was sitting on a Calilo towel; she also flashed her diamond eternity wedding ring

One of her best posts was from Thursday, where she wore a two-piece as she posed next to her shirtless husband.

The TV star looked toned as they both held wine glasses while she was on the island of Mykonos in mid-August.

“Alemagou Beach Club,” she wrote in her caption, calling the venue “paradise” before saying Luis was “my love.”

Taking a break from her bikini: In another post, Teresa can be seen beaming receiving kisses from Luis while styling a deep silk cream and gold cocktail dress that she paired with large hoop earrings and adorable pink kitten heels

The standout Bravo was seen in a turquoise thong bikini with a triangle top and small knickers while adding sunglasses and jewelry.

Giudice leaned over to her husband, who was wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

They both held glasses of white wine as they stood in a cabana with a primitive-looking frame with a carpet on the platform. Chairs and a wooden swing were nearby.

At the Beach: One of her best posts was from Thursday, where she wore a two-piece as she posed next to her shirtless husband. The TV star looked sleek as they both held wine glasses while on the island of Mykonos in mid-August

New Jersey in the Mediterranean: The star was seen in a blue Fendi bikini as she walked onto Mykonos beach; the clip was filmed by husband Luis. On the right, she was seen blowing a kiss to her husband

In the swing: And he also shared this image of his new wife in a bikini top and pants sitting on a swing at their hotel

Luis pressed the like button on her post.

This comes a week after they kissed on the beach in Mykonos, Greece, as seen in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

This comes after spending time in Italy’s Positano and Capri.

The duo were seen on a speedboat stopping at the Cave Of Love, better known as the Blue Grotto, sipping white wine.

Landing in Greece: The beauty had a white Gucci tank top and jeans in this post

And they took their speedboat to nearby Sorrento, known for its impressive resorts and beaches. Giudice wore a cute pink and green mini dress that was also strapless. She added big gold earrings and had beautiful pink makeup on.

More than a week ago, DailyMail.com was there to witness the queen of reality TV — fitting in a crown and dripping with jewelry — nervously holding a piece of card on which she read the vows she’d written herself.

Giudice and Ruelas were married two weeks ago at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

Pink for wine time: and she had this deep blush blush dress in satin for a cocktail

Bikini days: she wore yellow and white two-piece bottoms in Italy’s Capri

Time to jet ski: and she wore her hoops for a day on the water too

When in Capri: And while she was on the island, she looked chic in a white sheer dress

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

DailyMail.com was the first to bring the news that the New Jersey lovebirds would be celebrating their first week as husband and wife in Greece.

Back in Black: Teresa brought some NYC glamor to the seaside in this black dress

When in Positano: She had a black and white Louis Vuitton scarf on her head

He likes to match his lover: he wore a black T-shirt with sunglasses

A source told DailyMail.com that the lovebirds are honeymooning in Greece because the country has a special meaning for them.

“It’s a very special place for them, and they look forward to celebrating their love for each other after the big party,” explains the source.

The destination is where the TV personality accepted her husband’s proposal under a fireworks-lit night sky after a year of dating while a single violinist played nearby.

“You are wonderful in so many ways. One thing I admire about you is that you are a great father. I am so lucky to have found you, thank you for coming into my life,” she continued.