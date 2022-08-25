Teresa Giudice in a bikini with Luis Ruelas as they return to Greece

Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a flashback photo from her honeymoon with new husband Luis Ruelas, 48, in Greece.

The 50-year-old TV star looked toned down in a blue thong bikini as she posed with Luis as they both held wine glasses while she was on the island of Mykonos in mid-August.

“Alemagou Beach Club,” she wrote in her caption, calling the venue “paradise” before saying Luis was “my love.”

The Bravo beauty was seen in a turquoise thong bikini with a triangle top and small panties while adding sunglasses and jewelry.

Giudice leaned over to her husband, who was wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

They both held glasses of white wine as they stood in a cabana with a primitive-looking frame with a carpet on the platform. Chairs and a wooden swing were nearby.

Luis pressed the like button on her post to her 2.3 million followers.

This comes a week after they kissed on the beach in Mykonos, Greece, as seen in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

She also shared older footage as she and Luis landed in Mykonos by helicopter.

He kissed her while she was wearing a Gucci floral-print tank top and white jeans with white sunglasses on her head.

This comes after spending time in Italy’s Positano and Capri.

The duo were seen on a speedboat stopping at the Cave Of Love, better known as the Blue Grotto, sipping white wine.

And they took their speedboat to nearby Sorrento, known for its impressive resorts and beaches. Giudice wore a cute pink and green mini dress that was also strapless. She added big gold earrings and had beautiful pink makeup on.

Touch: She also shared older photos as she and Luis landed in Mykonos by helicopter

Smooching: He kissed her while she was wearing a Gucci floral-print tank top and white jeans with white sunglasses on her head

The Queen in Greece: He called her the Queen when they were first seen in Athens

More than a week ago, DailyMail.com was there to witness the queen of reality TV – fitting in a crown and dripping with jewelry – as she nervously held a piece of card on which she read the vows she had written herself.

Giudice and Ruelas were married two weeks ago at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

New post: Giudice also took to her Insta Stories on Thursday to share this kissing shot of their time in Capri

Love in Capri! Giudice and Ruelas also kissed in this image

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

DailyMail.com was the first to bring the news that the New Jersey lovebirds would be celebrating their first week as husband and wife in Greece.

A source told DailyMail.com that the lovebirds are honeymooning in Greece because the country has a special meaning for them.

“It’s a very special place for them, and they look forward to celebrating their love for each other after the big party,” explains the source.

So chic in Italy: and she wore this deep black dress last week in Positano

The destination is where the TV personality accepted her husband’s proposal under a fireworks-lit night sky after a year of dating while a single violinist played nearby.

“You are wonderful in so many ways. One thing I admire about you is that you are a great father. I am so lucky to have found you, thank you for coming into my life,” she continued.

Then the mother of four named her deceased parents. “I know my parents sent you to me from the day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soul mate and my everything. I love you.’

The proposal’s arrangement included heart-shaped candles and large glowing letters with the words “marry me.”

It came during their vacation on the island of Hydra, two years after Teresa finalized her divorce from her 20-year-old husband Joe Giudice.